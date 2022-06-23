Press Releases

06/23/2022

Governor Lamont Statement on U.S. Supreme Court Decision Concerning Gun Safety Laws

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today released the following statement on the U.S. Supreme Court decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen concerning a gun safety law in New York:

“This Supreme Court decision will not prevent Connecticut from enforcing its responsible gun ownership laws. As a matter of fact, the court specifically distinguished our approach when it comes to the issuance of permits and tools for law enforcement to keep firearms out of the hands of those who may do harm. However, we should all be concerned that today’s ruling heralds a newly aggressive effort to second-guess commonsense state and local policies that save lives while accommodating both gun rights and gun safety. One thing we know is true – more guns do not make us safer, and as governor I will continue to pursue policies that make our laws stronger to keep our residents out of harm’s way.”