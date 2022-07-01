Simply Rug Cleaning Offers Discounted Pick Up and Delivery on all Rug Cleaning Orders in Garland, TX
Simply Rug Cleaning is a customer-oriented company that has been providing exceptional services to homeowners and businesses in Garland, TX for over 3 decades.GARLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Garland, TX - One of the most important pieces of advice for cleaning rugs is to never clean them without a professional. This might seem like counterintuitive advice, but it's actually quite important. Many people make the mistake of assuming that they can handle the job themselves, but this often leads to more damage than good. Professionals have the knowledge and equipment to clean rugs without damaging them, and they also have the experience to know how to treat different types of stains.
One of the most reputable rug cleaning companies is Simply Rug Cleaning. This company has been providing professional rug cleaning services in Garland, TX, for over 3 decades. Over that time, they have cleaned thousands of rugs and have the experience and knowledge to know how to clean any type of rug.
Simply Rug Cleaning offers on-site rug cleaning services that are designed to be gentle on rugs and effective at removing stains. Their process begins with a pre-inspection of the rug to assess the type of fabric and the severity of the stains. They then use a gentle plant-based organic cleaning agent, that is safe for both the environment and the rug, to thoroughly clean it. This cleaning agent encapsulates the dirt and stains, making them easier to remove. Once the rug has been cleaned, they use an absorbent compound to touch up any areas that might still have stains to ensure that the rug is completely clean.
What makes their rug cleaning process so effective is that they use encapsulation and absorbent compounds. These two methods work together to leave no soapy, sticky residue that will attract dirt and cause the rug to re-soil quickly. Moreover, the rug will be dry and ready to use within 15 minutes, so there is no risk of staining. This combination results in a rug that is not only clean but also looks great.
Being a family-owned business, Simply Rug Cleaning knows the importance of customer service. They treat each of their customers like family and work to ensure that they're completely satisfied with the results. The company offers competitive and fair pricing to ensure that everyone can afford its services. Best of all, they provide free pick up and delivery for their customers, as well as a 100% satisfaction guarantee.
The team at Simply Rug Cleaning comprises highly trained and certified technicians who have extensive experience in cleaning rugs. They use state-of-the-art equipment and techniques to clean rugs quickly and effectively and are always up-to-date on the latest cleaning methods. In addition, these professionals have been background-checked to ensure that they are reliable and trustworthy. They thoroughly hand wash all rugs to provide the best possible results.
Simply Rug Cleaning is located at 2406 S. Jupiter Rd. STE 3, Garland, 75041, TX. For high-quality rug cleaning, contact their team at 972-203-1156. To check out our rug cleaning service, browse our website.
Spencer Suggs
Simply Rug Cleaning
+1 972-203-1156
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other
Simply Carpet Cleaning