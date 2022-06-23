Matcha Tea Market will Rise at A CAGR of 6.90% by 2029 with Top Key Players : The AOI Tea , Tenzo Tea, Encha Group
The Attention on the overwhelming players : The AOI Tea Company, Tenzo Tea, Encha Group, Green Foods Corporation, ITO En North America Inc., Natural Way Products, LLC, Aiya America Inc., DoMatcha Ltd., Vivid Vitality Ltd., Starbucks Corporation, Tata Consumer Products Limited, Kissa Tea, Unilever PLC, Marukyu Koyamaen Co. Ltd., Midori Spring Ltd., Sasaki Green Tea Co. Ltd., Ippodo Tea Co. Ltd., Mizuba Tea Co., Sun Time Tea Company, and Shaanxi Dongyu Tea Co. Ltd
Market Analysis and Insights : Global Matcha Tea Market
The matcha tea market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 6.90% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research report on matcha tea market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in health consciousness globally is escalating the growth of matcha tea market.
The increase in demand for organic food and beverages across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of matcha tea market. The increase in the number of obesity cases and people suffering from cardiovascular diseases, and use in several foods such as oatmeal, granola, smoothies, latte popsicles, desserts, bars, and salad dressings accelerate the market growth. The rise in demand for matcha tea owing to its several health benefits, such as boosting brain function, reducing weight, promoting heart health and protecting liver, among others further influence the market. Additionally, growth in health consciousness, surge in demand for clean label, change in lifestyle, rapid urbanization and increase in the number of health-related diseases positively affect the matcha tea market. Furthermore, development in the product extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.
On the other hand, high cost of labor as the matcha tea industry is a labor-intensive industry is expected to obstruct the market growth. The stringent regulations are projected to challenge the matcha tea market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.
Global Matcha Tea Market Scope and Market Size
The matcha tea market is segmented on the basis of production technology, grade, application, form, product type, nature and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of production technology, the matcha tea market is segmented into pan fried and steamed.
On the basis of grade, the matcha tea market is segmented into ceremonial, classic and culinary.
On the basis of application, the matcha tea market is segmented into regular tea, matcha beverages, food, personal care and cosmetics.
On the basis of form, the matcha tea market is segmented into powder, ready to drink and instant premixes.
On the basis of product type, the matcha tea market is segmented into traditional, unsweetened, sweetened and flavoured.
On the basis of nature, the matcha tea market is segmented into organic and conventional.
On the basis of distribution channel, the matcha tea market is segmented into supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty stores, online stores, retail stores and departmental stores.
