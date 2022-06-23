“SAMPLER OF LIFE” AUTHOR MARGARET R EDINBURGH DEDICATES AN ADAPTIVE WORK TO CHILDREN
Margaret R Edinburgh shows that learning can be fun and colorful in her book Tater FolksYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is always a story that elders tell children about, either to teach them a lesson or to remind them of a lesson. Margaret R Edinburgh’s Tater Folks is a book that does both.
Published by now defunct Rathi Publishing in 2006 and AuthorHouse in 2021, Tater Folks is an adaptive work by a native Indiana, first generation graduate author, Margaret Rose Edinburgh. It is based on a story that has been around since before the present. Actually, we find that nobody knows the original author of it. In fact, Edinburgh’s adaptation is not the first as the story has gone through heaps of renditions and versions, published or unpublished.
Tater Folks is a witty take on the old Tator People story. It is mostly comprised of nouns coupled with creative and colorful illustrations that anyone, especially children, find entertaining. And because of its humorous way of storytelling, every page is easy to not only understand but also remember.
In the book’s first few pages lay the dedication, where Edinburgh mentions her daughter, Tomiyko, her late mother and sister, Charlieveen and Ella Edinburgh, and the generations of nieces and nephews that she knows, does not know, and are yet to come.
Margaret Rose Edinburgh is a proud mother of a now adult daughter. She attended public schools in Vigo County, Indiana and finished a degree in office administration from Indiana State University. She then worked a corporate job as an administrator and left after 28 years. And way before her publishing a book, she had created her first African-American cloth doll in The Order of NZingah Doll Collection™, which went through “remarkable sampling experiences” in 1990. With this and her ability to write as well as volunteer, she reached South Africa, London, and Paris, and has been recognized by US Presidents, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.
To know more about the “tater folks”, Tater Folks is readily available in Kindle and paperback and hardcover formats on Amazon.com.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
JORELOU GABATO
Inks & Bindings
+1 (714) 352-4422
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other