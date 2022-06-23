SquadLocker Is Teaming Up with the You Can Play Project Respect & Inclusion the power of teams for LGBTQ+
SquadLocker, a leader in custom apparel aims to help teams realize their potential through mentorship, inclusion, & community with the You Can Play Project.
We are excited to work with the You Can Play Project, and their mission to support the LGBTQ+ community, ensuring safety and inclusion for all who participate in sports, athletes, coaches, and fans”WARWICK, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SquadLocker, a leader in custom apparel is on a mission to help everyone realize their full potential through the power of mentorship, inclusion, and community. In this latest effort, the custom apparel technology company is teaming up with the You Can Play Project.
— Gary Goldberg
The You Can Play Project strives to bring awareness and inclusion through sports, fostering a positive and safe environment for all. Joel Ducey, Head of Community and Engagement at the You Can Play Project spoke about the partnership with SquadLocker:
Providing a safe and inclusive space for all athletes is crucial to instilling confidence. We're happy to be partnered with organizations like SquadLocker, who not only support LGBTQ+ inclusivity in June, but year-round as well. Their work outfitting inclusive hockey leagues has been nothing short of commendable, and we count ourselves lucky to have them as our official team store outfitter. We always say that the road to acceptance requires that allies help pave the way, and we're excited to have such strong allies in SquadLocker with us as we battle to make sports more inclusive, safe, and accessible for all!
Founder and CEO of SquadLocker, Gary Goldberg, commented on the value of teams for the LGBTQ+ and all communities. “We are firm believers that love, and acceptance allow people to reach their full potential in life. That’s why we use the phrase ‘we love teams.’ A team works together for a common goal, and that goal is accelerated when each of its community members feels valued, accepted, and supported.”
This month, to celebrate Pride, the You Can Play Project is hosting a live auction to raise funds for their cause. The auction which ends June 30th, is comprised of a variety of sports merchandise and memorabilia, ranging from hockey to basketball, exemplifying inclusion across teams and sports. Goldberg continued, “We are excited to work with the You Can Play Project, and their mission to support the LGBTQ+ community, ensuring safety and inclusion for all who participate in sports, athletes, coaches, and fans.”
For the auction, SquadLocker has recreated and donated the custom logo’d replica Under Armour Kick Singlet, shorts, and track jacket, worn by You Can Play runners during the Boston Marathon on April 18, 2022. This uniform replica is special in other ways as it exemplified how unique SquadLocker is as a custom apparel manufacturer and distributor, “Unlike competitors in this space we don’t have to do bulk, our business model allows us to create high-end custom apparel items, like the Boston Marathon uniform replica without producing any others,” said Goldberg.
The You Can Play Project’s Pride auction is a small part SquadLocker is making a positive impact on athletes, coaches, and teams across the country. “Teams are made up of lots of different people and we work to celebrate those differences and how this makes teams better and stronger,” said Goldberg.
# # #
About SquadLocker:
SquadLocker is the leading custom apparel and gear software and fulfillment company transforming how sports organizations, schools, and businesses develop and distribute custom goods. Through its collaborative software platform, SquadLocker offers a suite of free services that free up time, offer brand control, and alleviate the burdens of managing and distributing custom apparel and gear. SquadLocker is powered by a team focused on helping teachers, coaches, mentors, and youth leaders win back time to help every kid realize and reach their full potential. To learn more, visit squadlocker.com.
About The You Can Play Project
The You Can Play Project aims to bring awareness and inclusion through sports, fostering athletic environments free of judgement and discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression. The project aims to evolve locker room and spectator culture through inclusion and provide safer access to sports, bridging the gap between sports brands and the LGBTQ+ community. To learn more, visit youcanplayproject.org.
Lara Michaud
SquadLocker
+1 888-885-6253
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other