NanoCraft CBD Announces the Addition of High-Quality CBD Honey Sticks To Their Award Winning CBD Product Lineup
EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at Nanocraft believes Health starts from within – that is the driving force behind Nanocraft CBD and all of their products. This is why they take the science behind their products so seriously. Their first priority when developing a new formula is to look at the research that exists on how nutrients affect the body and how the ingredients they use can impact the health issues the team aims to address.
NanoCraft was founded in 2017 by two longtime friends Todd Erwin and Stefan McKellar. They built the brand on a simple mission: create exceptional CBD products that contribute to overall health and wellbeing while also giving back. Their commitment to quality products is as important as their commitment to the causes they support through their give-back program NanoCraft Kids.
NanoCraft has become an industry leader by bringing their top-quality hemp derived cannabidiol (CBD) products to the sports, health and fitness marketplaces. They are also very dedicated to educating consumers on the tremendous health benefits of hemp derived CBD. Based in sunny La Jolla, California, NanoCraft’s products are formulated to be highly bio-available to the body, making customer’s capable to receive benefits in their most concentrated form. Zero wasted nutrients and dramatically better absorption. In short, faster, better, more concentrated results.
NanoCraft CBD is happy to introduce their new CBD Honey Sticks to its impressive CBD product selection. The highly nutritious and clinically researched CBD Honey Sticks combine the health benefits of organic honey and CBD. It is a great source of terpenes, B-complex vitamins, flavonoids, vitamins (A, C, and E), essential fatty acids, and trace minerals like magnesium. The new CBD Honey Sticks offer all these amazing benefits without additives or preservatives.
Nanocraft’s new Organic CBD Honey Sticks will start at $24.99 for a 10 pack of the delicious and nutritious sticks. Each containing 10mg of high quality hemp derived CBD. If customers want a deeper discount, the company offers a whopping 50% off when they sign up for their “Subscribe & Save” option.
