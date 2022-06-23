Johnson & Johnson Among Leading Companies in the Depression Pipeline Products Market | Globaldata Plc

Depression is a mood disorder that causes a persistent feeling of sadness and loss of interest

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signs and symptoms of depression include sleep disturbances, including insomnia or sleeping too much, changes in appetite, anxiety, agitation or restlessness, and physical problems, such as back pain or headaches. Treatment includes antidepressants, mood stabilizers, or antipsychotics.



Depression pipeline therapeutics constitute close to 333 molecules. Out of these approximately 310 molecules are developed by companies and remaining by the universities/institutes.

The Depression Drugs in Development market research report offered by GlobalData Plc provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for depression (central nervous system), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA), and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history, and the latest news and press releases. Additionally, the report provides an overview of key players involved in therapeutic development for Depression and features dormant and discontinued projects.

Depression Pipeline Products Market Segmentation by Target

5-Hydroxytryptamine Receptor 2A

5-Hydroxytryptamine Receptor 1A

Glutamate Ionotropic Receptor NMDA Type Subunit

D2 Dopamine Receptor

Sodium Dependent Serotonin Transporter

Sodium Dependent Noradrenaline Transporter

Glutamate Ionotropic Receptor AMPA Type Subunit

Sodium Dependent Dopamine Transporter

5-Hydroxytryptamine Receptor 7

D3 Dopamine Receptor

Depression Pipeline Products Market Analysis, by Targets

For more target insights, download a free report sample

Depression Pipeline Products Market Segmentation by Mechanisms of Action

5-Hydroxytryptamine Receptor 1A Agonist

5-Hydroxytryptamine Receptor 2A Agonist

Glutamate Ionotropic Receptor NMDA Type Subunit Antagonist

5-Hydroxytryptamine Receptor 2A Antagonist

Sodium Dependent Serotonin Transporter Inhibitor

D2 Dopamine Receptor Antagonist

Sodium Dependent Noradrenaline Transporter Inhibitor

D2 Dopamine Receptor Agonist

Glutamate Ionotropic Receptor AMPA Type Subunit Agonist

Sodium Dependent Dopamine Transporter Inhibitor

Depression Pipeline Products Market Analysis, by Mechanisms of Action

For more mechanisms of action insights, download a free report sample

Depression Pipeline Products Market Segmentation by Routes of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Sublingual

Subcutaneous

Nasal

Intramuscular

Buccal

Inhalational

Parenteral

Transdermal

Depression Pipeline Products Market Analysis, by Routes of Administration

For more routes of administration insights, download a free report sample

Depression Pipeline Products Market Segmentation by Molecule Types

Small Molecule

Biologic

Peptide

Synthetic Peptide

Recombinant Protein

Antisense RNAi Oligonucleotide

Cell Therapy

Protein

Depression Pipeline Products Market Analysis, by Molecule Types

For more molecule type insights, download a free report sample

Leading Companies in the Depression Pipeline Products Market

Johnson & Johnson

Luye Pharma Group Ltd

Shenox Pharmaceuticals LLC

MD Healthcare Inc

Atai Life Sciences NV

H. Lundbeck AS

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc

Korea Pharma Co Ltd

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Depression Pipeline Products Market, by Leading Companies

To know more about leading companies, download a free report sample

Depression Pipeline Products Market Overview

Targets 5-Hydroxytryptamine Receptor 2A, 5-Hydroxytryptamine Receptor 1A, Glutamate Ionotropic Receptor NMDA Type Subunit, D2 Dopamine Receptor, Sodium Dependent Serotonin Transporter, Sodium Dependent Noradrenaline Transporter, Glutamate Ionotropic Receptor AMPA Type Subunit, Sodium Dependent Dopamine Transporter, 5-Hydroxytryptamine Receptor 7, and D3 Dopamine Receptor Mechanisms of Action 5-Hydroxytryptamine Receptor 1A Agonist, 5-Hydroxytryptamine Receptor 2A Agonist, Glutamate Ionotropic Receptor NMDA Type Subunit Antagonist, 5-Hydroxytryptamine Receptor 2A Antagonist, Sodium Dependent Serotonin Transporter Inhibitor, D2 Dopamine Receptor Antagonist, Sodium Dependent Noradrenaline Transporter Inhibitor, D2 Dopamine Receptor Agonist, Glutamate Ionotropic Receptor AMPA Type Subunit Agonist, and Sodium Dependent Dopamine Transporter Inhibitor Routes of Administration Oral, Intravenous, Sublingual, Subcutaneous, Nasal, Intramuscular, Buccal, Inhalational, Parenteral, and Transdermal Molecule Types Small Molecule, Biologic, Peptide, Synthetic Peptide, Recombinant Protein, Antisense RNAi Oligonucleotide, Cell Therapy, and Protein Leading Companies Johnson & Johnson, Luye Pharma Group Ltd, Shenox Pharmaceuticals LLC, MD Healthcare Inc, Atai Life Sciences NV, H. Lundbeck AS, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc, Korea Pharma Co Ltd, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, and Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Depression Pipeline Products Market Report Scope

The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Depression (Central Nervous System).

The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Depression (Central Nervous System) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.

The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.

The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Depression (Central Nervous System) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.

The pipeline guide evaluates Depression (Central Nervous System) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA), and molecule type.

The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.

The pipeline guide reviews the latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Depression (Central Nervous System)

Reasons to Buy

Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Find and recognize significant and varied types of therapeutics under development for Depression (Central Nervous System).

Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying key players and their most promising pipeline therapeutics.

Formulate corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Depression (Central Nervous System) pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.

Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.

Adjust the therapeutic portfolio by recognizing discontinued projects and understanding from the know-how what drove them from the pipeline.



FAQs

What are the key targets in the depression pipeline products market?

The key targets of the depression pipeline products market are 5-Hydroxytryptamine Receptor 2A, 5-Hydroxytryptamine Receptor 1A, Glutamate Ionotropic Receptor NMDA Type Subunit, D2 Dopamine Receptor, Sodium Dependent Serotonin Transporter, Sodium Dependent Noradrenaline Transporter, Glutamate Ionotropic Receptor AMPA Type Subunit, Sodium Dependent Dopamine Transporter, 5-Hydroxytryptamine Receptor 7, and D3 Dopamine Receptor.

What are the key mechanisms of action in the depression pipeline products market?

Some of the key mechanisms of action of the depression pipeline products market are 5-Hydroxytryptamine Receptor 1A Agonist, 5-Hydroxytryptamine Receptor 2A Agonist, Glutamate Ionotropic Receptor NMDA Type Subunit Antagonist, 5-Hydroxytryptamine Receptor 2A Antagonist, Sodium Dependent Serotonin Transporter Inhibitor, D2 Dopamine Receptor Antagonist, Sodium Dependent Noradrenaline Transporter Inhibitor, D2 Dopamine Receptor Agonist, Glutamate Ionotropic Receptor AMPA Type Subunit Agonist, and Sodium Dependent Dopamine Transporter Inhibitor.

What are the key routes of administration in the depression pipeline products market?

The key routes of administration in the depression pipeline products market are oral, intravenous, sublingual, subcutaneous, nasal, intramuscular, buccal, inhalational, parenteral, and transdermal.

What are the key molecule types in the depression pipeline products market?

The key molecule types in the depression pipeline products market are small molecule, biologic, peptide, synthetic peptide, recombinant protein, antisense RNAi oligonucleotide, cell therapy, and protein.

Which are the leading companies in the depression pipeline products market?

Some of the key companies in the depression pipeline products market are Johnson & Johnson, Luye Pharma Group Ltd, Shenox Pharmaceuticals LLC, MD Healthcare Inc, Atai Life Sciences NV, H. Lundbeck AS, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc, Korea Pharma Co Ltd, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, and Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Related Reports

Cardiomyopathies Epidemiology Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031 – Click here

Major Depressive Disorder Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials, and Competitive Landscape – Click here

Rosacea Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials, and Competitive Landscape – Click here

Neuromyelitis Optica (Devic’s Syndrome) Pipeline Products by Stages, Target, MoA, RoA, Molecule Type, and Key Players, 2022 Update – Click here

Mild Cognitive Impairment Pipeline Products by Stages, Target, MoA, RoA, Molecule Type, and Key Players, 2022 Update – Click here



About us

GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. In an increasingly fast-moving, complex, and uncertain world, it has never been harder for organizations and decision makers to predict and navigate the future. This is why GlobalData's mission is to help our clients to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our solutions are designed to provide a daily edge to professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies.

Media Contacts

GlobalData

Mark Jephcott

Head of PR EMEA

mark.jephcott@globaldata.com

cc: pr@globaldata.com

+44 (0)207 936 6400