Filmmaker/Composer David Minasian Joins Legendary Producer Alan Parsons On His Latest Single
Legendary Grammy Award winning Alan Parsons has co-written a song with filmmaker and recording artist David Minasian titled "I Won’t Be Led Astray."
'I Won’t Be Led Astray' is not the first time Minasian has co-written with a musical legend. In 2016, Minasian teamed with Justin Hayward of The Moody Blues on the epic track 'The Wind of Heaven.'”SANTA BARBARA, CA, USA, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For his new single, legendary Grammy Award winning producer, composer, musician and engineer Alan Parsons has co-written a song with filmmaker and recording artist David Minasian titled "I Won’t Be Led Astray." The track, due out this week, is the second single from Parsons’ upcoming studio album "From the New World." A previous single titled "Uroboros" came out at the end of May and featured Tommy Shaw of Styx as a guest vocalist. This latest release features a pair of powerhouse guests which include Parsons’ alumni David Pack, formerly of Ambrosia, on lead vocals and blues legend Joe Bonamassa on lead guitar.
— IM3Global
Parsons of course began his career as an engineer working alongside The Beatles and Paul McCartney before moving over to Pink Floyd. His innovative style of engineering on their classic album "The Dark Side of the Moon" earned him his first of 13 Grammy nominations. Soon thereafter Parsons would form the multi-platinum selling Alan Parsons Project with partner Eric Woolfson while continuing to produce albums for acts such as Ambrosia and Al Stewart.
Minasian had been working with Parsons for the last few years on a number of high profile projects with his producing partner Trinity Houston. In 2019, they traveled throughout Europe and Israel in order to capture on film The Alan Parsons Live Project in concert. Taking advantage of the world shutdown of 2020, time was spent mostly in post production; mixing and editing the performances which ultimately resulted in the releases "The NeverEnding Show: Live In The Netherlands" in late 2021, and "One Note Symphony: Live in Tel Aviv" featuring the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra in early 2022. Both were produced and directed by the Houston/Minasian team and released on Blu-ray and DVD by Frontiers Records. The duo also produced the epic music video for the Parsons’ song "The NeverEnding Show" featuring guest vocalist Jordan Asher Huffman.
During the recording of Parsons’ latest studio album "From The New World," Minasian suggested an unfinished track he had been working on with Elton John keyboardist Kim Bullard for possible inclusion on the record. Parsons liked what he heard and instantly got involved in the writing process. As Minasian recalls, “I had met Kim Bullard backstage at an Elton John concert in Las Vegas during Elton’s final residency at Caesar’s Palace and before his Farewell Tour began. Later on, Kim and I started sketching out 'I Won’t Be Led Astray' and eventually thought it might be a good fit for Alan.”
Despite having spent most of his career working within the film industry alongside such Hollywood heavyweights as Mel Gibson, the late Martin Landau and Kris Kristofferson, Minasian is no stranger to the recording process. With a classical piano background dating back to the age of five, Minasian released the landmark symphonic rock album "Random Acts of Beauty" back in 2010 which featured a guest appearance by British guitar icon Andrew Latimer of the band Camel. Minasian had previously produced and directed nine DVD releases for Camel Productions including numerous concerts and documentaries.
"I Won’t Be Led Astray" is not the first time Minasian has co-written a song with a musical legend. Back in 2016, Minasian had teamed with Justin Hayward of The Moody Blues on the emotive track "The Wind of Heaven." Released by Universal Music on Hayward’s "All The Way" CD, the ‘Voice of The Moody Blues’ admitted at the time in numerous interviews that the song was one of his best, despite rarely collaborating with others when it comes to songwriting. Minasian had previously produced and directed a number of concert and documentary DVD’s for Hayward including the PBS television special "Spirits Live," while the Minasian/Houston team had produced and directed the beautifully crafted music video for "The Wind of Heaven."
An extended version of The Wind of Heaven featuring Hayward appeared on Minasian’s 2020 Golden Robot Records release "The Sound of Dreams," which also included collaborations with Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett, Renaissance vocalist Annie Haslam, Yes bassist Billy Sherwood and Alan Parsons Live Project vocalist PJ Olsson. This was followed by the Golden Robot Records release of "Random Dreams: The Very Best of David Minasian" on vinyl in the fall of 2021.
Minasian and Houston were on hand a few weeks ago in Santa Barbara, CA to capture the reunion of Pack and Parsons for the "I Won’t Be Led Astray" music video. Parsons had mixed the first Ambrosia album back in the mid 70’s and produced their second, both of which garnered Grammy nominations. Trinity Houston had recently directed the Joe Bonamassa music video for his song "Mind’s Eye" and arranged for Joe to interview Alan at the Musician’s Hall of Fame in Nashville. It was during this live interview that Alan surprised Joe by asking him to appear on his new album. Bonamassa, who has had 24 consecutive #1 albums on Billboard’s blues charts, readily accepted without hesitation.
So here then are the results: A monumental collaboration between Parsons, Minasian, Bullard, Pack, Bonamassa, members of the Alan Parsons band and Sofia Olsson, PJ’s daughter, who makes her acting debut in the Houston/Minasian directed music video "I Won’t Be Led Astray." Watch for the new album "From the New World" by Alan Parsons on Frontiers Records, coming July 15, 2022.
Trinity Houston
IM3 Global
pr@im3global.com
"I Won't Be Led Astray"