Global Bowel Management Systems Market to Reach Approximately USD 1.8 Billion by 2027, Estimates DelveInsight

Global Bowel Management systems market growth is primarily attributed to the increasing geriatric population across the globe who are more susceptible to developing bowel-associated disorders. Also, rising neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, stroke, growing cases of nerve injuries due to spinal cord injuries, and trauma injuries, among others, would also increase the demand for Bowel Management systems.

DelveInsight's Bowel Management Systems Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Bowel Management Systems, upcoming innovations in the devices, individual market shares of the devices, challenges, drivers, and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Bowel Management Systems Market scenario.

Some of the salient features of the Bowel Management Systems Market report:

According to DelveInsight analysis, North America is expected to dominate the overall Bowel Management Systems Market during the forecasted period.

Key Bowel Management Systems companies proactively working in the market include Coloplast Corp, Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, ConvaTec Inc., Laborie., Consure Medical, Axonics, Inc., Renew Medical Inc, Hollister Incorporated, Welland Medical Limited., Wellspect HealthCare (Dentsply Sirona Company) Restech., Bioness, Inc., A.M.I. GmbH, ProSys International Ltd, Angiplast Pvt Ltd., and Marlen Manufacturing & Development Company, among others.

among others. As per DelveInsight estimates, the Global Bowel Management Systems Market size was valued at USD 1.48 billion in 2021 , growing at a CAGR of 3.98% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027, in order to reach USD 1.87 billion by 2027.

in , growing at a during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027, in order to reach by 2027. In October 2021, Laborie Medical Technologies Corp. (Laborie) a specialist medical technology company, acquired Pelvalon, Inc., a privately-held medical device company located in Redwood City, CA which has developed an innovative product called the Eclipse™ System , a non-surgical, patient-controlled device for women suffering from fecal incontinence (FI).

a specialist medical technology company, acquired Pelvalon, Inc., a privately-held medical device company located in Redwood City, CA which has developed an innovative product called the , a non-surgical, patient-controlled device for women suffering from fecal incontinence (FI). In May 2021, Axonics, Inc., a global medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction, received European CE Mark approval for its second-generation Axonics r-SNM® implantable neurostimulator (INS) and wireless patient remote control with SmartMRI™ technology.

a global medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction, received European CE Mark approval for its second-generation and wireless patient remote control with In August 2020, Medtronic plc received approval from the US FDA for its InterStim™ Micro neurostimulator and InterStim™ SureScan™ MRI leads used for treating overactive bladder (OAB), fecal incontinence (FI), and non-obstructive urinary retention.

received approval from the US FDA for its and leads used for treating overactive bladder (OAB), fecal incontinence (FI), and non-obstructive urinary retention. On November 22, 2019, Dentsply Sirona received FDA approval for Navina Smart System and Navina Classic System intended for use in patients with neurogenic bowel dysfunction, fecal incontinence, and chronic constipation.

Bowel Management Systems Overview

Bowel incontinence, also known as fecal incontinence is generally the situation when the patient is not able to control bowel movements which results in involuntary loss of solid or liquid stool. The clinical devices used to manage bowel activity are called Bowel Management systems.

Bowel Management Systems Market Insight

Geographically, the Global Eyewear market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share, North America is expected to occupy a major share in the overall Bowel Management Systems market and is expected to hold its position during the forecasted period. This domination is due to the rise in the target population in the region. In addition, an increase in neurological conditions, the presence of leading bowel management systems companies, and favorable reimbursement policies, among others are expected to surge the demand for the bowel management systems market.

Moreover, product approvals in the region for the treatment of bowel discomfort are also expected to bolster the demand for bowel management systems in the country. For instance, on September 06, 2019, Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. received FDA clearance for its Axonics Sacral Neuromodulation System indicated for the treatment of chronic fecal incontinence in patients who have failed or are not candidates for other treatments, such as medications or physical therapy.

Bowel Management Systems Market Dynamics

A stellar growth is anticipated for the Bowel Management Systems market owing to several factors such as the increasing geriatric population across the globe who are more susceptible to developing bowel-associated disorders, rising neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, stroke, among others. In addition to that, growing cases of nerve injuries due to spinal cord injuries, trauma injuries, and others would also increase the demand for bowel management systems as these factors most often lead to bowel incontinences. Also, rising government initiatives to raise awareness regarding the prevention and management of bowel control issues, and the launch of various bowel management products, among others are anticipated to bolster the Bowel Management Systems market during the forecasted period. Moreover, recent and new potential approvals of bowel management products would also augment the market for bowel management systems in the forthcoming years. Thus, all the aforementioned factors are expected to propel the bowel management systems market.

However, on the contrary, the discomfort associated with the use of bowel management systems is likely to impede the market for bowel management systems. With the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic the demand for Bowel Management Systems products in the market decreased. This was due to the temporary suspension of numerous elective procedures and outpatient visits as the healthcare system guidelines worldwide temporarily focused all their efforts on the management of COVID-19 patient load during the initial lockdown period serving as several setbacks in the growth of the r Bowel Management Systems market.

Scope of the Bowel Management Systems Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2021-2027

2021-2027 Bowel Management Systems Market Segmentation By Product: Devices [Irrigation Systems, Nerve Modulation Devices, Others] Accessories), By Patient Type (Adult And Pediatrics)

Devices [Irrigation Systems, Nerve Modulation Devices, Others] Accessories), By Patient Type (Adult And Pediatrics) Bowel Management Systems Market Segmentation By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, And Home Care

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, And Home Care Bowel Management Systems Market Segmentation By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World (Middle East, Africa, and South America)

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World (Middle East, Africa, and South America) Key Bowel Management Systems Companies: Coloplast Corp, Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, ConvaTec Inc., Laborie., Consure Medical, Axonics, Inc., Renew Medical Inc, Hollister Incorporated, Welland Medical Limited., Wellspect HealthCare (Dentsply Sirona Company) Restech., Bioness, Inc., A.M.I. GmbH, ProSys International Ltd, Angiplast Pvt Ltd., Marlen Manufacturing & Development Company, among others.

Product Profiles

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Delveinsight Analysis: The global bowel management systems market was valued at USD 1.48 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 3.98% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027, in order to reach USD 1.87 billion by 2027.

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Bowel Management Systems Market Key Factors Analysis 5 Bowel Management Systems Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Bowel Management Systems Market 7 Bowel Management Systems Market Layout 8 Bowel Management Systems Market Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Bowel Management Systems Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 KOL Views 12 DelveInsight Capabilities 13 Disclaimer 14 About DelveInsight

