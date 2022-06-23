Google's first physical store - whose furniture is made of cork – is distinguished in the NYCxDESIGN Awards

Google Store in New York, by Daniel Michalik Cork furniture in Google Store Daniel Michalik

The technological giant chose Portuguese cork for its new commercial space, based on factors such as its beauty, character and sustainability

A blank sheet, on which customers can project their ideas, concepts and experiences of the material, interacting in a single space.” — Daniel Michalik

PORTO, PORTUGAL, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Developed by the New York City based architecture and interior design practice, Reddymade, the project won the top award in the Environmental Impact category.

The furniture items - produced entirely from cork supplied by Corticeira Amorim - were developed by American designer, Daniel Michalik.

The technological giant chose this genuinely Portuguese raw material for its new commercial space, based on factors such as its beauty, character and sustainability.

Mozelos, Thursday, June 23

One of Google's core goals was to attain LEED Platinum status, the highest possible certification within the “Leadership in Energy and Sustainable Design” green-building rating system. Cork was the natural option, as one of the planet’s most sustainable materials, offering unique characteristics in terms of CO2 retention and inexhaustible potential for circular practices. Cork is also light, versatile, resilient, soft to the touch and is visually appealing.

In addition to these valuable attributes, Daniel Michalik says that cork offered “a blank sheet, on which customers can project their ideas, concepts and experiences of the material, interacting in a single space.” Michalik, who is also a professor at the Parsons School of Design, explains that in addition to its sustainability credentials, cork is a healthy raw material: from the perspective of the natural health system, fair wages for work and the health of those who use cork-based objects”.

The items of furniture created exclusively for the Google Store in New York include sofas, armchairs, bookshelves, chairs, counters, bar stools and coffee tables. The collection also includes objects for a children's space, such as beds, desks and nightstands. These large-scale functional solutions combine Portuguese cork with American white oak.

The raw material for this project in the “Big Apple” was supplied by Amorim Cork Composites (ACC), Corticeira Amorim’s business unit that develops products, solutions and applications for some of the world’s most sophisticated activities - such as the aerospace, automotive, construction, sports, energy or design industries. Amorim Cork Composites and Daniel Michalik have worked together since the beginning of the 21st century. According to the New York designer their relationship is cemented “by ACC's commitment to innovation, vision of the future potential of cork-based applications in the fields of design, construction and architecture, and its profound respect for the cork sector’s culture, history and inherent wisdom, as well as its role as a world leader, and key supporter of sustainability and human concerns in the industry”.

ACC Design Studio, the meeting point between cork and creativity

Collaboration with leading designers is one of the principal goals of the ACC Design Studio - an infrastructure that serves as a meeting point for cork and creativity. The studio aims to develop new concepts, provide monitoring and technical support for projects and foster training and knowledge sharing. The studio’s multidisciplinary, specialised and professional teams study processes, investigate formulae and explore technologies, to maximise the multiple attributes of cork.

The NYCxDESIGN Awards pay tribute to the products, projects and ideas of New York City's designers, architects, artisans, producers and manufacturers. The 7th edition of the NYCxDESIGN Awards involved over 500 professionals.

About Corticeira Amorim:

Corticeira Amorim is the world’s largest cork processing group. Founded in 1870, the company currently has dozens of business units distributed across five continents. It exports numerous products to more than 100 countries and has a diversified network of 27,000 customers. With strong sustainability credentials and a negative carbon footprint, Corticeira Amorim provides a set of solutions, materials and applications to some of the world’s most technological, disruptive and demanding activities, such as the aerospace, automobile, construction, sports, energy, interior design, wines, sparkling and spirits industries. The company is managed by the fourth generation of the Amorim family, and cultivates the same values of longevity, ambition, pride, attitude and passion that have always underpinned the past 150 years of its successful history. The company annually invests millions of euros in R&D + I, generates 94% of its sales outside Portugal and employs more than 4,400 employees. Corticeira Amorim’s mission is to add value to cork in a competitive, differentiated and innovative manner, in perfect harmony with Nature. In 2021, the company recorded €837.8 million in consolidated sales.