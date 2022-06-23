HIP Video Promo presents: Josie Cotton and Kevin Preston pay tribute to the King on "The Ballad of Elvis Presley"

The video for "The Ballad of Elvis Presley" by Josie Cotton and Kevin Preston was directed by photographer Piper Ferguson, was shot on location in Pioneertown.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Even great musicians are usually forgotten. A select few become legends within their chosen styles. And once in a generation, a popular musician makes the leap from the entertainment section to the pages of history. Elvis Presley was an artist like that. His career was so seismic that we’re still feeling the reverberations he made. Elvis wrote the rules we still follow: he taught us about pop phrasing, rock attitude, and spellbinding performance. Whether we know it or not, every time we pick up a microphone and perform rock music, or country, or soul, we’re singing his praises. Josie Cotton and Kevin Preston are simply being more explicit about it than their peers.

“The Ballad Of Elvis Presley,” Cotton and Preston’s collaborative single, is a glorious tribute to the King — a testament to his enduring centrality to the story of American popular music, and a highly entertaining example of his influence. Both Cotton and Preston are show business veterans; they’ve seen styles come and go, and they’ve watched countless pretenders to the throne stumble. So for their Elvis “Ballad,” they’re keeping it strictly classic. The rhythm section is rockabilly, the guitar solo could have come straight from a Sun Session, the mix crackles like an old 45, the melody is timeless, and the performances are totally committed. It helps to have the right musicians behind her: Josie’s band for the single included such notables as Clem Burke (Blondie) on drums, Lee Rocker (Stray Cats) on upright bass, Lee's longtime guitar man Buzz Campbell, Marcus Watkins on lead guitar and Paul Roessler (Screamers, Nina Hagen) on piano. Josie Cotton, who’s best known for her incisive, serrated-edged new wave hits, shows us she can soar like Tammy Wynette when she wants to. Kevin Preston, frontman of the Wicked Cool Recording Artist Prima Donna, harmonizes as sweetly, and tightly, as Phil and Don Everly might have. They may have made their names recording music in other genres, but Elvis’s sound and Elvis’s aesthetic is right there for Cotton and Preston, just like a heartbeat.

Piper Ferguson’s clip for “The Ballad Of Elvis Presley” is similarly attuned to the nuances (and cheeky humor) of American pop history. Director Piper Ferguson (Placebo, Save Ferris, Miranda Lee Richards) has brought Josie Cotton and Kevin Preston to a ghost town, and set them loose in an old-fashioned saloon, church and dueling ground. They’re dressed for the occasion, too: they look like they’re ready to take the stage in a Bakersfield honky-tonk in the mid-‘60s. And they’re not alone. The town is full of characters, including an insouciant bartender, a tattooed gunslinger, poker players grabbing for their chips, a Calamity Jane look-alike with an eye out for desperadoes, and, of course, the members of the band, who’ve set up behind the swinging wooden doors of the bar, and are ready for a showdown with anybody who doubts, even for a second, that Elvis is still King. Discussing the video, Cotton says, "We all had the feeling we were making a little movie which we shot on location in a place called Pioneertown.... A lot of western movies were filmed there back in the day. The actors and musicians, the crew … everyone there wanted to be there. No one wanted it to end."

