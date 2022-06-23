Smart Pill Boxes & Bottles Market Size worth US$ 254.7 Mn at 9.9% CAGR by 2028 | Study by FMI

In order to improve this medication adherence, patients adopt smart medication adherence technologies like smart pill boxes and bottles. This has brought the global smart pill boxes and bottles market into the spotlight.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Pill Boxes & Bottles Market is expected to reach US$ 254.7 Mn in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2028.



Sales of smart pill boxes and bottles are likely to reach around 800 thousand in 2019. According to a new analytical research study by Future Market Insights (FMI), smart pill boxes and bottles market will remain a high growth-low volume landscape over the course of next few years. Over 43% of total sales will be accounted by smart pill boxes. The report envisages a higher rate of adoption for smart pill bottles.

Almost 70% of adult patients are observed to discontinue or manipulate drug therapy, resulting in non-adherence to prescribed medication. The study opines that this directly adds to the economic burden on healthcare delivery system in form of emergency cases and hospitalization.

Request a Report Sample Copy @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1710

Smart pill boxes and bottles are increasingly being perceived as a potential solution to such challenges posed by increased healthcare delivery costs. Significance of medication adherence continues to rise with increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, propelling demand for smart pill boxes and bottles.

Dementia and geriatric care remain the key application areas of smart pill boxes and bottles, according to the report. More than 80% of sales is accounted by aging patients and dementia-afflicted population. Cancer management is likely to emerge lucrative in terms of applicability in coming years.

The vendor landscape of smart pill boxes and bottles market remains fairly consolidated and competitive, as Tier 1 manufacturers continue to account for a majority of share in the market in terms of volume. While dominance of Koninklijke Philips N.V., PharmRight Corporation & Livi, and AdhereTech prevails in smart pill boxes and bottles market, the report finds that the competition among these players is characterized by product innovation, new launches, and technological advancements.

Competitive Landscape

The global market for smart pills boxes and bottles is competitive in nature with only a few large manufacturers. In terms of volume, vendor environment for smart pill boxes and bottles is fairly consolidated and competitive, with tier-1 manufacturers continuing to account for a majority of the market share.

Group Medical Supply LLC, e-pill Medication Reminders, Medipense Inc., Medminder, Inc., MedReady, PharmRight Corporation, PillDrill Inc., and Pillo, Inc. hold a significant market share.

Koninklijke Philips N.V., PharmRight Corporation & Livi, and AdhereTech dominate the smart pill boxes and bottles market, with product innovation, new releases, and technological improvements driving rivalry among these competitors.

In November 2020, serial entrepreneur Jonathan Milner, Catapult Ventures, and Shallcross Partners invested GBP 510,000 in Pill Connect, formerly known as Elucid mHealth, for the commercial launch of their electronic smart pill container in the United States and Europe.





Ask an Analyst for any Query @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-1710

Key Segments Smart Pill Boxes & Bottles Industry Survey

Smart Pill Boxes & Bottles Market by Product:

Smart Pill Boxes

Smart Pill Bottles

Smart Pill Boxes & Bottles Market by Indication:

Dementia

Parkinson’s Disease

Cancer Management

Diabetes Care

Geriatric Care

Disability

Others





Smart Pill Boxes & Bottles Market by End User:

Seniors Care & Assisted Living

Long-term Care Centers

Home Care Settings





Request Report Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-1710

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Domain:

Biological and Chemical Indicators Market: Biological and chemical indicators market is set to estimated growth rate of 7.2% CAGR during 2030.

Prescription Delivery Services Market: Prescription delivery services market is set to experience a significant growth of 17.8% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

Pneumococcal Testing Market: Pneumococcal Testing Market is valued at US$ 1.6 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 3.6 Bn by 2030

Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market: Swab and viral transport medium market was valued at top a valuation of US$ 13.4 Bn by 2030.

Heat Moisture Exchanger Market: Heat moisture exchanger market share leads with an approximate CAGR of 4% in the global market, during the forecast period.

Extended Release Drugs Market: Extended release drugs market are expected to rise at a CAGR of 11% over the forecast period 2022-2032.

Vein Finder Market: Vein Finder Market was valued at US$ 42.1 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 86.8 Mn by 2028.

Ultrasound Conductivity Gels Market: Ultrasound Conductivity Gels Market is projected to reach USD 439.1 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.9%.

Ultrasound Systems Market: Ultrasound Systems Market is estimated at USD 9.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 13.2 billion by 2028

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market: Veterinary molecular diagnostics market is estimated to value of US$ 277.2 Mn US$ 277.2 Mn by 2028 end.

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/smart-pill-boxes-bottles-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse Other Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs