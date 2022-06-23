Manufacturers In The Military Drones Market Are Introducing IoT Technology Among Latest Industry Trends As Per The Business Research Company's Military Drones Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers military drones market size, military drones market forecasts, major military drones companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the military drones market, companies in the military drone market are focusing on utilizing the Internet of Things (IoT) within operations on systems used on the ground and in the air. Armed forces can survey the battlefield using unmanned aerial drones outfitted with cameras and sensors thanks to the IoT. These drones can capture live images, map the terrain and locate enemies, and transmit real-time data to the command center.



For instance, in 2019, Asteria Aerospace, a leading manufacturer of surveillance and security drones in India, announced the launch of GenesisTM, an IoT network platform for all drones. Genesis is a secure enterprise software platform to enable organizations and the military to effectively use and manage fleets of drones in surveillance and security operations.



Request for a sample of the global military drones market report

The global military drones market size is expected grow from $ 13.31 billion in 2021 to $ 14.19 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The military drone market share is expected to reach $ 18.30 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.6%.

Increasing government funding for military drones will drive the growth of the military drones market. Growing government funding for military drones to improve military operational efficiency boosts demand for military drone production. In February 2022, the Canadian federal government officially launched a competition for the purchase of armed drones after nearly two decades of delays and discussion around whether Canada should buy the controversial weapons. Two companies were shortlisted to bid on the $5-billion contract, which could see the Canadian Armed Forces launch a fleet of unmanned aerial vehicles in the next few years, increasing the growth of the military UAV drone market.

Major players in the military drones market are Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, AeroVironment, General Atomics, Textron, Elbit Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries, Thales, China Aerospace Science And Technology Corporation.

The global military drones market analysis is segmented by drone type into MALE, HALE, TUAV, UCAV, SUAV; by type into fixed-wing, rotary wing, hybrid; by technology into remotely operated, semi-autonomous, autonomous; by application into search and rescue, national defense, military excercises, others.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the military drones market in 2021. Western Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the global military drone market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Military Drones Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide military drones market overviews, military drones market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, military drones market segments and geographies, military drones market trends, military drones market drivers, military drones market restraints, military drones market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Military Gliders And Drones Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Military Gliders, Military Drones), By Technology (Remotely Operated, Semi-Autonomous, Autonomous), By Application (Search And Rescue, National Defense, Military Exercises) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Nano Drones Global Market Report 2022– By Type (Fixed Wing Nano Drones, Rotor Nano Drones, Flapping Wing Nano Drones), By Payload (Camera, Control Systems, Tracking Systems), By End User (Consumer, Military Or Law Enforcement) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Unmanned Defense Aerial Vehicle Global Market Report 2022 – By UAV Type (Multi Rotor, Single Rotor, Fixed Wing, Fixed Wing Hybrid VTOL), By Range (Visual Line Of Sight (VLOS), Extended Visual Line Of Sight (EVLOS), Beyond Line Of Sight (BLOS)), By Technology (Remotely Operated, Semi-Autonomous, Fully-Autonomous) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.









The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/