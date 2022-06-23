Missouri Attorney General Scores Landmark Win for Second Amendment Rights with SCOTUS Ruling in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen

Jun 23, 2022, 09:45 AM by AG Schmitt

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt scored a major win for Second Amendment rights across the country with the United States Supreme Court ruling in New York State Rifle and Pistol Club v. Bruen. In a 6-3 vote, the Supreme Court declare New York’s subjective-issue, or “may issue,” firearm license regime unconstitutional and reversed the Second Circuit’s decision. Missouri and Arizona led the way in filing an amicus brief in the case in 2021.