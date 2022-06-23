Submit Release
Inspection scheduled for the 12th Ave North Railroad Bridge in Fargo

BISMARCK, N.D. – A routine bridge inspection is scheduled to begin for the 12th Avenue North Railroad Bridge in Fargo on Monday, June 27.

The westbound right lane and shoulder will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, June 27, and Tuesday, June 28. Westbound traffic will be limited to a 12-foot width restriction. The inspection will cover the entire length of the bridge.

Motorists should be prepared for speed reductions in areas where workers are present during the inspection.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

- ### -

 

MEDIA CONTACT:

Matthew Walstad

mjwalstad@nd.gov

