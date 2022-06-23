Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,222 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,463 in the last 365 days.

Tax Commissioner Reports 13.2% Increase in 1st Quarter Taxable Sales and Purchases

Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus announced today that North Dakota’s taxable sales and purchases for the first quarter of 2022 are up 13.2% compared to the same timeframe in 2021. Taxable sales and purchases for January, February, and March of 2022 were $4.7 billion.

“It’s encouraging to see continued growth in taxable sales and purchases for the beginning of 2022, a reflection of buying activity by consumers and businesses across the state,” Kroshus said. “This is the fourth quarter in a row that the state has experienced an increase in taxable sales and purchases, since the decline due to the pandemic.”  

All of the 15 major industry sectors report taxable sales and purchases increases when compared to the first quarter of 2021. Most notably, the mining and oil extraction sector increased by $118.1 million (a 37.1% increase) and the wholesale trade sector increased by $227.2 million (a 27.5% increase).

“It is rare to see an increase in every major industry sector,” stated Kroshus. “With all of the industries showing growth, the overall economy is moving in a positive direction – demonstrating the underlying strength of North Dakota’s well-rounded economy.”

Percent changes for the first quarter of 2022 (compared to the first quarter of 2021) for the four largest cities in North Dakota were as follows:

  • Minot – Increase of 2.4%
  • Fargo – Increase of 1.6%
  • Bismarck – Decrease of 0.5%
  • Grand Forks – Decrease of 1.6%

Of the 50 largest cities in North Dakota, the highest percentage of increases for the first quarter of 2022 (compared to the first quarter of 2021) were as follows:

  • Stanley – Increase of 60.2%
  • Tioga – Increase of 49.7%
  • Ashley – Increase of 42.7%
  • Hillsboro – Increase of 39.3%
  • Cando – Increase of 36.0%

Counties with the highest percentage of increases for the first quarter of 2022 (compared to the first quarter of 2021) were as follows:

  • Renville County – Increase of 34.5%
  • Williams County – Increase of 32.1%
  • Towner County – Increase of 29.9%
  • McIntosh County – Increase of 28.9%
  • Hettinger County – Increase of 20.0%

The complete data for the first quarter 2022 North Dakota Sales and Use Tax Statistical Report can be accessed through an interactive Power BI report found at www.tax.nd.gov/data.

Taxpayers can stay up-to-date on North Dakota tax-related matters by visiting the Office of State Tax Commissioner’s website at www.tax.nd.gov or by connecting on FacebookTwitter, or LinkedIn.

You just read:

Tax Commissioner Reports 13.2% Increase in 1st Quarter Taxable Sales and Purchases

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.