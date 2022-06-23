Tax Commissioner Reports 13.2% Increase in 1st Quarter Taxable Sales and Purchases

Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus announced today that North Dakota’s taxable sales and purchases for the first quarter of 2022 are up 13.2% compared to the same timeframe in 2021. Taxable sales and purchases for January, February, and March of 2022 were $4.7 billion.

“It’s encouraging to see continued growth in taxable sales and purchases for the beginning of 2022, a reflection of buying activity by consumers and businesses across the state,” Kroshus said. “This is the fourth quarter in a row that the state has experienced an increase in taxable sales and purchases, since the decline due to the pandemic.”

All of the 15 major industry sectors report taxable sales and purchases increases when compared to the first quarter of 2021. Most notably, the mining and oil extraction sector increased by $118.1 million (a 37.1% increase) and the wholesale trade sector increased by $227.2 million (a 27.5% increase).

“It is rare to see an increase in every major industry sector,” stated Kroshus. “With all of the industries showing growth, the overall economy is moving in a positive direction – demonstrating the underlying strength of North Dakota’s well-rounded economy.”

Percent changes for the first quarter of 2022 (compared to the first quarter of 2021) for the four largest cities in North Dakota were as follows:

Minot – Increase of 2.4%

Fargo – Increase of 1.6%

Bismarck – Decrease of 0.5%

Grand Forks – Decrease of 1.6%

Of the 50 largest cities in North Dakota, the highest percentage of increases for the first quarter of 2022 (compared to the first quarter of 2021) were as follows:

Stanley – Increase of 60.2%

Tioga – Increase of 49.7%

Ashley – Increase of 42.7%

Hillsboro – Increase of 39.3%

Cando – Increase of 36.0%

Counties with the highest percentage of increases for the first quarter of 2022 (compared to the first quarter of 2021) were as follows:

Renville County – Increase of 34.5%

Williams County – Increase of 32.1%

Towner County – Increase of 29.9%

McIntosh County – Increase of 28.9%

Hettinger County – Increase of 20.0%

The complete data for the first quarter 2022 North Dakota Sales and Use Tax Statistical Report can be accessed through an interactive Power BI report found at www.tax.nd.gov/data.

