Route 88 Library Road Shoulder Restrictions Friday in Bethel Park

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing shoulder restrictions on Route 88 (Library Road) in the Municipality of Bethel Park, Allegheny County will occur Friday, June 24 weather permitting.

Shoulder restrictions will occur from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday on Route 88 between Brightwood Road and Lindermer Avenue. Crews will conduct shoulder paving operations and base repairs.

Mele & Mele & Son’s, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $3.79 million group paving contract.

Please use caution while driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

