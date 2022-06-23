Road Closure on US 119 for Railroad Grade Crossing Replacement in Jefferson County

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a road closure on US 119 (Hampton Avenue) in Punxsutawney Borough, Jefferson County for the replacement of a railroad grade crossing.

Buffalo and Pittsburgh Railroad will be replacing a railroad grade crossing July 15 – 18, 2022. US 119 will be closed between the intersections of Clark Street and State Route 36 (Mahoning Street – Colonel Drake Highway).

To detour, motorists should use US 119 (Pittsburgh - Buffalo Highway), State Route 2009 (Rikers Road), and PA 36 (East Mahoning Street – Colonel Drake Highway).

This closure will be weather permitting.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

Follow PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

###





