Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,222 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,457 in the last 365 days.

Road Closure on US 119 for Railroad Grade Crossing Replacement in Jefferson County

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a road closure on US 119 (Hampton Avenue) in Punxsutawney Borough, Jefferson County for the replacement of a railroad grade crossing. 

Buffalo and Pittsburgh Railroad will be replacing a railroad grade crossing July 15 – 18, 2022.  US 119 will be closed between the intersections of Clark Street and State Route 36 (Mahoning Street – Colonel Drake Highway).

To detour, motorists should use US 119 (Pittsburgh - Buffalo Highway), State Route 2009 (Rikers Road), and PA 36 (East Mahoning Street – Colonel Drake Highway).

This closure will be weather permitting.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10

Follow PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

###


You just read:

Road Closure on US 119 for Railroad Grade Crossing Replacement in Jefferson County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.