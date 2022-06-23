Celebrate July 4th by signing America’s Virtual Thank You Card to Class of 2022 High School Seniors Entering Military

Honoring our Nation's Newest Service Members

One-million Americans asked to sign the Virtual Thank You Card, by JULY 4th, to honor our nation’s newest and youngest service members.

Now more than ever, our nation's newest and youngest service members must know that their country supports their decision to serve our nation” — Dr. Kenneth Hartman, Founder, Our Community Salutes and Army Veteran

CHERRRY HILL, NJ, USA, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Virtual Thank You Card to Honor our Nation’s Class of 2022 High School Seniors who will enlist into the military after graduation.

One-million Americans asked to sign the Virtual Thank Your Card and leave a personal message for our nation’s newest and youngest service members.

WHEN: Now to July 4th

WHERE: OcsUSA.org/thankyou

Goal: To get 1-million Americans to sign, before July 4th, the Virtual Thank You Card to the Class of 2022 high school seniors who plan to enlist into the military, so they…and their parents/guardians…know that their country stands behind their selfless decision to serve our nation.

Now more than ever, our nation’s youngest and newest service members need our support and encouragement.

If it wasn’t for these 150,000 high school seniors who are willing to put their country before themselves, their fellow classmates would not have the freedom to pursue their college dreams.



WHY IS THIS IMPORTANT?

-- Americans can show their appreciation by signing our Virtual Thank You Card to the Class of 2022 High School Enlistees

-- Our nation’s national security is at risk, as fewer and fewer high school seniors are electing (or are eligible) to enlist into the military after high school; the solution is to recognize and honor our high school enlistees and their parents, as we do for college-bound seniors

-- Since 2009, Our Community Salutes has been conducting OCS ceremonies across the country to honor 150,000 high school seniors (and their parents) who annually enlist into the military following high.



About Our Community Salutes:

Our Community Salutes is national nonprofit organization that supports high school seniors enlisting in the U.S. Armed Services after graduation. We are the first and only national organization that provides student enlistees—and their parents—with recognition, peer networking, community support, education, and career planning resources as student enlistees transition into military service.

OCS was founded in 2009 by educator and former U.S. Army officer, Dr. Kenneth Hartman when he discovered that no one in his community, state, or region was doing anything to provide military-bound high school seniors/enlistees or their parents with recognition, guidance, information, resources, and community support.

Since our inaugural Enlistment Recognition Ceremony in 2009 with the OCS of South Jersey, 250+ Enlistment Recognition Ceremonies have been held by local communities in banquet halls, auditoriums, and sports arenas across the country. Our ceremonies have been attended by tens of thousands of supporters, sponsors, local and national media in appreciation of the young men and women of OCS entering military service. Recognition of OCS has included participation by the nation’s top leaders at the state and federal levels of government, education, and our military.

For more information, visit http://ourcommunitysalutes.org

