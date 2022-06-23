Biometric System Market to See Growth at a CAGR of 15.75% By 2029 | Top Players: Safran, FUJITSU, Aware, Gemalto Cogent
The Global Biometric System Market 2022 published by Data Bridge Market Research takes a comprehensive approach towards studying the key trends influencing the growth of this sector. The research focuses on the changes and progress in the business context due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic. The report evaluates key aspects of the sector to predict the impact of the pandemic on the growth of the market.
This Biometric System market study also evaluates the market status, market share, growth rate, sales volume, future trends, market drivers, market restraints, revenue generation, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis and actions of key industry players.
The Biometric System market report endows with an exhaustive overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, costing, and gross margin. The market drivers and restraints have been described thoroughly using SWOT analysis.
Biometric security systems are highly being deployed globally as automated security techniques. The human intervention is reduced to the minimum for recognizing and confirming an individual's identity based on distinctive behavioral features or physiological features.
The rise in demand for security and surveillance solutions is escalating the growth of biometric system market. The biometric system market was valued at USD 36.14 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 119.42 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 15.75% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.
Global Biometric System Market Definition
Biometrics is defined as the processes that are utilized recognize, identify and authenticate people based on their physical or behavioural features. These systems assist in matching an individual’s identifiers to their biometric template that is already stored in the database. The technology confirms whether the individuals hold a resemblance to their claimed identity, and thus used to control access to rooms, buildings, and computers.
Competitor Analysis:
The global Biometric System market report gives information about key market players.
Key players revenues in global Biometric System market, (US$ Mn)
Major company’s revenues share in global Biometric System market, (%)
The report delivers trends, barriers, as well as challenges that could affect the development of the global Biometric System market.
Leading players of Biometric System Market include:
Safran (France), NEC Technologies India Private Limited (India), FUJITSU (Japan), Aware, Inc. (US), Gemalto Cogent, Inc. (US), BIO-key International, Inc. (US), Precise Biometrics AB (Sweden), secunet Security Networks AG. (Germany), Thales Group (France), Cognitec Systems GmbH (Germany), Crossmatch. (US), Fulcrum Biometrics, LLC. (US), Daon (Ireland), Facebanx (US), HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB. (US), SUPREMA. (South Korea), IRITECH, INC. (US), and M2SYS Technology (US), among others.
Global Biometric System Market Scope and Market Size
The biometric system market is segmented on the basis of component, authentication type, type and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Component
Hardware
Software
On the basis of component, the biometric system market is segmented into hardware and software.
Authentication Type
Single-Factor Authentication
Multifactor Authentication
On the basis of authentication type, the biometric system market is segmented into single-factor authentication and multifactor authentication. Single-factor authentication is further segmented into fingerprint recognition, iris recognition, palm recognition, face recognition, vein recognition, signature recognition, voice recognition and other types of recognition. Multifactor authentication is further segmented into biometric smart card, biometric PIN and multimodal.
Type
Contact-Based
Contactless
Hybrid
On the basis of type, the biometric system market is segmented into contact-based, contactless and hybrid.
Application
Government
Commercial
Healthcare
On the basis of application, the biometric system market is segmented into government, commercial and healthcare.
Biometric System Market Study Objectives
**To analyse and research the global Biometric System market status and future forecast, involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast
**To present the key Instant Biometric System Players, production, revenue, market share, and recent development
**To split the breakdown data by regions, product type, manufacturers and distribution channel
**To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks
**To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
**To analyze competitive landscape such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
Biometric System Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The biometric system market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, component, authentication type, type and application as referenced above.
The countries covered in the biometric system market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
North America dominates the biometric system market because of the high implementation of biometrics technology by security and government agencies within the region.
Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of the implementation in security purposes for protecting national heritage in the region.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
The Full Report Includes
Executive Summary
Report Structure
Biometric System Market Characteristics
Biometric System Market Product Analysis
Biometric System Market Supply Chain
…..
Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Biometric System Market
Market Background: Biometric System Market
Recommendations
Appendix
Copyright And Disclaimer
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
What will be the expected revenue growth of the Biometric System Market?
What key factors are expected to drive revenue growth of the market?
What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and challenges the market will face in the coming years?
Which segment and region are expected to account for largest share in the market in the forecast period?
Which companies are operating in the Biometric System Market?
What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?
