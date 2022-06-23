Burn 24-7 Founder Sean Feucht on Truth & Liberty Coalition Livecast
Sean Feucht is a speaker, author, missionary, artist, activist, and the founder of multiple global movements.WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sean Feucht, founder of multiple global movements, missionary and activist will be the guest on the June 27, 2022 livecast.
Feucht is the founder of Burn 24-7, a worship and prayer movement now spanning six continents and more than 250 cities; Light A Candle, a global missions and compassion movement bringing light, hope, healing, and tangible love to the hardest, darkest, and most isolated places of the earth; Hold the Line, https://holdtheline.live/about/ a movement seeking to engage the church and young people to inform, educate, and inspire the next generation of leaders to stand for what is right in the governmental arena; and Let Us Worship, a movement across America gathering believers to worship and pray boldly for revival.
“Let Us Worship” albums have seen great success, four reaching number one on iTunes in Christian Worship, and three albums (Let Us Worship—Azusa, Let Us Worship—Washington, D.C., and Let Us Worship —Awake America) ranking number one over every genre in the world for multiple days in a row on iTunes.
Feucht’s heart is to bring “integrity, hope, and inspiration to every sphere of society. His lifelong quest and dream is to witness a generation of burning hearts arise across the nations of the world with renewed faith, vision, and sacrificial pursuit of the Presence of God, according to his biography provided to Truth & Liberty Coalition.
The weekly global livecast is hosted by Andrew Wommack and Richard Harris. Andrew Wommack is president and founder of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, Andrew Wommack Ministries, and Charis Bible College. Richard Harris is executive director for the Truth & Liberty Coalition.
Click here which goes live to watch the livecast! Every Monday @ 6pm mt / 8pm et.
https://truthandliberty.net/live/
Please mark your calendar. However, schedule of livecast guests subject to change depending on availability.
About Truth and Liberty Coalition:
Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(c)(4) non-profit based in Woodland Park, Colorado. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify and mobilize Christians and conservatives to become involved in the affairs of their community and government. [https://truthandliberty.net]
--30--
Media Relations
Truth & Liberty Coalition
+1 719-651-5943
email us here