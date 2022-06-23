Preferred Option Design for Greater South East Irrigation Scheme announced

23 June 2022

Jo Palmer,

Tasmania’s largest irrigation scheme is another step closer with the release of the Preferred Option Design for the Greater South East Irrigation Scheme.

This 41,000-megalitre irrigation scheme will incorporate the existing South East Stages One, Two and Three and provide additional water with more than 200kms of new pipeline and two additional pump stations being constructed.

The Tasmanian Government is committed to continuing to work in partnership with the Australian Government and landowners to invest in irrigation infrastructure that is the envy of the nation.

Delivering the Greater South East Irrigation Scheme presents an exciting opportunity to expand high-surety irrigation water to new areas of the South Eastern agricultural region and help future proof against climate change, while de-risking industry expansion and investment.

Once the preferred design option is settled on, existing and new irrigators may have the opportunity to expand current operations, diversify into new high-value crops, employ more people, increase rotations and purchase additional land.

The Preferred Option Design will deliver irrigation water to landowners around Gretna, Jordan River Valley, Brighton, Cambridge, Richmond, Tea Tree, Colebrook, Campania, Sorell, Forcett, and Pawleena.

I encourage interested landowners to provide feedback on the preferred design to Tasmanian Irrigation.

Your feedback will enable Tasmanian Irrigation to determine support for the design and demand for the scheme before finalising the design, submitting a business case for funding and progressing approvals and permits.

Landowners will be invited to contractually apply for water entitlements in early August ahead of construction of the scheme which is currently scheduled for late 2023.

The Tasmanian Government has contributed $1.55 million towards development of the Scheme, with the Australian Government through the National Water Grid Authority contributing $4.7 million.

For more information visit www.tasmanianirrigation.com.au/schemes/greater-south-east-irrigation-scheme

