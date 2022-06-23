5 year partnership with Our Watch to help eliminate family and sexual violence

23 June 2022

Jacquie Petrusma, Minister for the Prevention of Family Violence



The Tasmanian Liberal Government and Our Watch have a shared commitment to eliminating all forms of family and sexual violence in Tasmania.

We know that elimination will only occur if we ‘stop it at the start’ – by addressing the underlying drivers of violence and providing early interventions for individuals at a higher risk of perpetrating or experiencing violence.

Today, I am delighted to announce a further 5-year partnership (2022-27) between the Tasmanian State Government and Our Watch, continuing the important work that has already been undertaken over the last seven years, and importantly, our national first primary prevention Senior Advisor role will also continue under our renewed partnership.

The Our Watch Senior Advisor has developed strategic and productive relationships with key stakeholders across multiple settings – increasing Tasmania’s primary prevention capacity and laying the foundations for future collaboration in Tasmania across Government, community, sporting and education sectors; as well as connecting organisations that are delivering primary prevention activities to the Our Watch suite of resources.

Of particular note is the body of work undertaken with the local government sector, and the commencement of work with Tasmania’s sporting codes, including Football Tasmania and AFL Tasmania, and we look forward to this work continuing.

Since 2015 Tasmania has had a long and productive relationship with Our Watch, which has helped to shape primary prevention responses to family and sexual violence within the Tasmanian community, and this partnership will be a key feature of our third Family and Sexual Violence Action Plan. Our third Family and Sexual Violence Action Plan will be launched soon, and is being informed through community-wide consultation, with the voice of victim-survivors at the centre.

Our Watch CEO, Patty Kinnersly, said Tasmania’s leadership on this issue should be applauded.

“Tasmania was the first State to sign up for a dedicated, embedded role partnership with Our Watch, which has now been adopted in the Northern Territory, and which we hope to build on in other States and Territories.

“The work happening in Tasmania helps inform Australia’s national approach, and we know a cohesive and holistic approach is critical for women’s safety and equality. It also means the work the Tasmanian Government is doing is informed by national frameworks, expertise and evidence.

“Our Watch values our partnership with the Tasmanian Government, and we look forward to the next five years strengthening our work together.

“Women deserve to be safe, respected and equal. It’s as simple as that,” Ms Kinnersly said.

