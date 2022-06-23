Governor Ducey Applauds Legislature on Passing Targeted, Forward-Looking FY23 Budget

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey applauded the Arizona Legislature on passing a targeted, fiscally conservative and forward-looking Fiscal Year 2023 budget.

“Over the last eight years, Arizona has made responsible decisions to live within our means, reduce burdensome government regulations and increase trust in our citizens — and the result is a booming economy with record revenues. With this budget, we’re putting those dollars to good use and investing in priorities that Republicans and Democrats alike can agree on. It’s no wonder this budget passed the Legislature with large bipartisan support.

“The state’s budget makes strategic and fiscally responsible investments in areas that matter most to all Arizonans: education, border security, public safety, infrastructure, saving for our future, reducing taxes and paying down debt. For rural and urban Arizonans, families, young professionals and small business owners – this is a budget that delivers.

“Taken together, these investments demonstrate an unwavering commitment to do what the people of Arizona expect us to do: address today’s needs and prepare our state for the opportunities and challenges that lay ahead. This budget will truly leave Arizona better than we found it.

“On behalf of all the residents of our great state, thank you to Senate President Karen Fann, House Speaker Rusty Bowers, Senator David Gowan, Rep. Regina Cobb and all the lawmakers who worked late into the night to make this success possible.”

