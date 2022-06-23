Infrared Temperature Detector Market to Reach USD 977.10 Million by 2029 with Registering A CAGR of 10.30%, Says DBMR
Data Bridge Market Research offers comprehensive insights and detailed research on the Infrared Temperature Detector Market Trends and Forecast to 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Data Bridge Market Research of the Global Infrared Temperature Detector Market was valued at USD 446.00 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 977.10 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 10.30% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Cooled Infrared Detector (Includes Quantum Detectors) is expected to witness high growth in the wavelength segment owing to the high usage for reducing thermally induced noise to a minimal level.
Infrared Temperature Detector Market Dynamics
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:
Drivers:
Penetration of Infrared Detectors
The increase in the penetration of infrared detectors into non-contact temperature measurement, astronomy, fire detection and gas analysis applications acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of infrared temperature detector market.
Popularity of Uncooled Infrared Detectors
The rise in the popularity of uncooled infrared detectors accelerate the market growth. Also, increase in the demand for infrared detectors in imaging application has a positive impact on the growth of the market.
Adoption of Sensors for Various Applications
The rise in the adoption of these infrared temperature detector for temperature-sensitive applications in industries, including as medical, industrial, automotive, security, and consumer electronics among others acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of market.
Additionally, rapid industrialization, surge in investments and development of manufacturing sectors positively affect the infrared temperature detector market.
Opportunities:
Furthermore, increase in application areas of infrared spectroscopy technique extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, increase in demand for infrared detectors in emerging countries will further expand the market.
Restraints/Challenges:
On the other hand, stringent regulations pertaining to import and export of cameras are expected to obstruct market growth. Also, detection of objects/substances placed beyond wavelength range and availability of substitute technologies are projected to challenge the infrared temperature detector market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.
This infrared temperature detector market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on infrared temperature detector market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Top Leading Key Players of Infrared Temperature Detector Market:
Excelitas Technologies Corp. (Canada), NICERA (Japan), Hamamatsu Photonics (Japan), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), FLIR Systems, Inc. (US), Texas Instruments Incorporated. (US), OMRON Corporation (Japan), InfraTec GMBH (Germany), Lynred. (France), TE Connectivity. (Switzerland), HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. (US), Raytheon Company. (US), LASER COMPONENTS (Germany), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, (Germany), VIGO System S.A (Poland), Xenics (Belgium), Fagus-GreCon Greten GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Thorlabs, Inc., among others
Recent Developments:
Excelitas Technologies introduced a new OnLine Lens Configurator in September’2021 for vision system designers and engineers. The complimentary MachVis Lens Configurator software enables identification and configuration of all required lens solutions.
Hamamatsu Photonics introduced sensor model S15366-256, a new profile sensor with an embedded computing function in August’2021. This sensor is specifically designed for calculating signals from the incident light spot.
Global Infrared Temperature Detector Market Scope and Market Size
Type:
Mercury Cadmium Telluride (MCT)
Indium Gallium Arsenide (INGAAS)
Pyroelectric
Thermopile
Microbolometer
Thermal Detector
Photo Detector
Others
Technology:
Cooled Infrared Detector (Includes Quantum Detectors)
Uncooled Infrared Detector
Wavelength:
Near Infrared and Short-Wave Infrared
Mid-Wave Infrared
Long-Wave Infrared
Application:
Non-Contact Temperature Measurement
Contact-Based Temperature Measurement
Vertical:
Industrial
Automotive
Aerospace
Semiconductor and Electronics
Oil and Gas
Others
Nonindustrial
Military and Defense
Residential and Commercial (Includes Smart Homes)
Medical, and Scientific Research
Infrared Temperature Detector Market Country Level Analysis
The countries covered in the infrared temperature detector market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Table of Content: Global Infrared Temperature Detector Market
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Infrared Temperature Detector Market Report
Part 03: Global Infrared Temperature Detector Market Landscape
Part 04: Global Infrared Temperature Detector Market Sizing
Part 05: Global Infrared Temperature Detector Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
Infrared Temperature Detector Market Key Benefits over Global Competitors:
The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Infrared Temperature Detector market trends, forecasts, and market size to determine new opportunities.
Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.
Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.
The major countries in each region are analysed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.
The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Infrared Temperature Detector industry.
Some of the key questions answered in these Infrared Temperature Detector market reports:
What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?
Which are the key factors driving the Infrared Temperature Detector?
What was the size of the emerging Infrared Temperature Detector by value in 2021?
What will be the size of the emerging Infrared Temperature Detector in 2029?
Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Infrared Temperature Detector?
What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Infrared Temperature Detector?
What is sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Infrared Temperature Detector?
What are the Infrared Temperature Detector opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Infrared Temperature Detector Industry?
