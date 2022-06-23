The Traffic Sensor Market to Witness Strong Growth Due to Growing Traffic Volume: EFKON AG, International Road Dynamics.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary of the Report –

Global Traffic Sensor Market, by Sensor Type (Inductive loops, Infrared sensors, Piezoelectric sensors, Magnetic sensors, Image sensors, LiDAR sensors, Thermal sensors, Radar sensors, Acoustic sensors, and Bending plates), by Application (Traffic monitoring, Vehicle measurement and profiling, Weigh in motion, and Automated tolling or e-toll), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis

Market Overview:

Traffic sensors are used to collect road traffic information for signal control. These sensors use the ultrasonic Doppler Effect. They detect vehicles travelling in a particular direction using a Doppler Effect according to the speed of the vehicle. Traffic sensors are widely used for data collection, automatic incident detection, and traffic management. They provide data regarding traffic, speed, and area occupancy to avoid congestion in the large metropolitan areas.

Moreover, they help distinguish different service levels such as congestion, fluid, queue, and dense, and improve the efficiency of transportation networks. Passive acoustic sensors, passive infrared sensors, ultrasonic sensors, microwave radar sensors, magnetometers, video image processors, laser radar sensors, ands inductive-loop detectors are types of traffic sensors. The Inductive Loop Detector sensor is one of the most common sensors in traffic management.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players active in the global traffic sensor market are: 𝗦𝗶𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘀 𝗔𝗚, 𝗥𝗮𝘆𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘆, 𝗔𝘅𝗶𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗔𝗕, 𝗦𝗜𝗖𝗞 𝗔𝗚, 𝗤-𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗔𝗦𝗔, 𝗦𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗖𝗢 𝗔𝗚, 𝗧𝗘 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗟𝘁𝗱., 𝗙𝗹𝗶𝗿 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀, 𝗞𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗹𝗲𝗿 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽, 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗲, 𝗞𝗮𝗽𝘀𝗰𝗵 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗖𝗼𝗺 𝗔𝗚, 𝗘𝗙𝗞𝗢𝗡 𝗔𝗚, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗥𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗗𝘆𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗰𝘀.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing urbanization and growing need for real-time information system is also expected to boost the growth of the traffic sensor market during the forecast period. For instance, in March 2018, FLIR Systems, Inc. launched the FLIR ThermiCam V2X, a thermal traffic sensor for the emerging vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology market. The FLIR V2X allow vehicles and traffic infrastructure to communicate and share data to improve both safety and efficiency of pedestrian, motorist, and bicyclist.

Moreover, increase in road accidents due to increasing number of vehicles across the world is expected to propel growth of the traffic sensor market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 1.3 million people die each year as a result of road traffic crashes. Road traffic crashes cost most countries 3% of their gross domestic product (GDP).

Geographically, the report examines production, consumption, revenue, market share, growth rate, and forecasts for the following regions:

🔹North America (United States, Canada)

🔹Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

🔹Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

🔹Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

🔹The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The pandemic has significantly affected the transport sector, but traffic volume had decreased significantly in the past few months, as governments across the world started ordering people to stay home to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). This has reduced the number of vehicles on the road. However, as vaccinations continue and travel restrictions are slowly eased, more passengers are expected to return to travel in the coming future. Vehicle sales are also increasing with a rapid pace worldwide. This in turn is expected to increase the demand for traffic sensor worldwide, driving the market growth.

Some of the important questions answered in this report include:

✅ What are the top five Traffic Sensor Market players?

✅ What will the Traffic Sensor Market look like in the following years?

✅ Which product and application will dominate the Traffic Sensor Market?

✅ What are the Traffic Sensor Market's drivers and restraints?

✅ Which regional market will represent the highest growth?

✅ What will be the CAGR and market size of the Traffic Sensor Market over the forecast period?

✅ What is the present market size, what will it be in 2029, and what will be the growth rate?

✅ What are the constraints to market growth?

✅ What market opportunities and risks do the key companies face?

✅ Who are the main competitors, and what is their strategic approach?

✅ What are the market's entry challenges for new players?

Market Scale and Segment Analysis:

Market Scale and Segment Analysis:

𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗽𝘀

𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗿𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗿𝘀

𝗣𝗶𝗲𝘇𝗼𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰 𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗿𝘀

𝗠𝗮𝗴𝗻𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗿𝘀

𝗜𝗺𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗿𝘀

𝗟𝗶𝗗𝗔𝗥 𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗿𝘀

𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗿𝘀

𝗥𝗮𝗱𝗮𝗿 𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗿𝘀

𝗔𝗰𝗼𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗿𝘀

𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀

𝗢𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗯𝗮𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰 𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝘀𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼:

𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰 𝗺𝗼𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴

𝗩𝗲𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗹𝗲 𝗺𝗲𝗮𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴

𝗪𝗲𝗶𝗴𝗵 𝗶𝗻 𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗼𝗿 𝗲-𝘁𝗼𝗹𝗹

𝗢𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗯𝗮𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀, 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰 𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼:

𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮

𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲

𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮 𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰

𝗟𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮

𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁

𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮

Key Takeaways:

The traffic sensor market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period owing to the increasing focus towards the development of novel technologies to modify transport infrastructure. For instance, in January 2018, SICK announced the launch of all-weather 3D sensor system for traffic management. The sensor is said to scan vehicles up to 100 times a second with 99% accuracy to generate a 3D profile of each vehicle.

Among regions, North America and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the traffic sensor market due to the growing traffic volume and government initiatives to modify transport infrastructure. In the recent past, traffic congestion in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru (India) has increased rapidly. For instance, in May 2019, the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT), the Government of Karnataka (India), issued work orders to install Que-Length measurement sensors (QMS) along major roads of Bengaluru.

