Tick Repellent Market Will Surpass US$ 1.3 Bn by 2032, Amid Increasing Demand for Natural Tick Repellents | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Increasing prevalence of tick-borne diseases in the U.S. is spurring demand for effective and natural tick repellents. Ticks not only cause skin allergies and infections, but they also spread diseases like anaplasmosis, bubonic plague, and murine typhus

Companies are focused on increasing production along with extending the product range owing to the rising adoption of these products. Manufacturers are coming up with number of effective, safe, and totally natural tick repellent for animals.

Turmeric oil, lemon eucalyptus oil, and geranium oil are some popular essential oils used in natural tick repellents. There are numerous tick repellent recipes that are made from essential oils and other natural ingredients. For instance, Australian native eucalyptus trees are valued for their natural production of eucalyptus, which can be a tick deterrent. Both the CDC and the EPA recommend lemon eucalyptus oil as a natural tick repellent.

Growing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of tick repellents is driving the market. An Increasing demand for natural and herb-based tick repellents in urban areas is expected to boost demand in the forthcoming years.

Furthermore, government agencies have taken qualitative measures to protect against these diseases by encouraging the use of tick repellent products such as sprays, which will continue augmenting the growth in the market over the forecast period.

“Increasing adoption of tick repellent products for the prevention and treatment of tick-borne diseases in pet animals and potential risk of transmission in humans will fuel the growth in the market,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Dog segment is expected to hold a noteworthy revenue share of 42.7% in 2022.

Based on method, sales of external tick repellents will remain high.

In terms of product type, demand for chewable tick repellents will grow at a 6.4% CAGR over the forecast period.

By sales channel, the online retailers segment will expand at a 9.2% CAGR over the assessment period.

India will dominate the South Asia tick repellent market through 2032. Sales in the South Asia market are projected to grow at a 7.2% CAGR over the assessment period.

The U.K. will account for 22.5% of the Europe tick repellent market share over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Leading manufacturers of tick repellent are focusing on aggressive promotional strategies, advertisements, and new product launches to improve sales. Key players are investing in mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to expand their global presence.

Merck & Co., Inc., Zoetis Inc., Boehringer International GmbH, Bayer AG, Elanco Animal Health, Ceva Santé Animal, Perrigo Company plc., Central Garden & Pet Company, Virbac Corporation and The Hartz Mountain Corporation are some of the leading players operating in the market.

Global Tick Repellent Market by Category

By Product Type:

Chewable Fluralaner Valerian Chamomile Others

Spot On Methoprene Fipronil Moxidectin Others



By Pet Type:

Dogs

Cats

Others (Birds, Horses, etc.)





By Method Type:

Internal

External

By Sales Channel:

Modern Trade

Convenience Stores

Veterinary Clinics

Online Retail

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA





Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Key Statistics

1.3. Summary of Key Findings

1.4. Evolution Analysis

1.5. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.1.1. Supportive Government Initiatives Aimed At Increasing Awareness Pertinent To Prevention Of Tick

3.1.2. Increasing Prevalence Of Flea And Tick Borne Illness In Animals

3.1.3. Rising Penetration Of Oral Chewable Ectoparasiticide Tablets In The Market To Control FTH In The Companion Animals

3.1.4. Growing Awareness About Tick Based Diseases In Veterinarians And Pet Owners

Details TOC For Tick Repellent Market Analysis 300 Pages Report

