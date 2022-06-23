Decision Intelligence Market Analysis, Segments, Value Share, Top Company Analysis & Key Trends Raise at 13.7% CAGR 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Need to make fast and accurate decisions for better outcomes and increasing need for multiple problem-solving options are some key factors driving market

Decision Intelligence Market Size – USD 10.30 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 13.7%, Market Trends – Increasing need for data-driven decisions” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global decision intelligence market size reached USD 10.30 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need to make fast and accurate decisions for better outcomes and increasing need for multiple problem-solving options are expected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030. In addition, increasing need for making more accurate data-driven decisions will boost revenue growth of the market.

The rising technology in Decision Intelligence Market is also depicted in this research report. Factors that are boosting the growth of the market, and giving a positive push to thrive in the global market is explained in detail. The study considers the present scenario of the data center power market and its market dynamics for the period 2022-2030. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

In its latest report, Reports offers an exhaustive overview of the Decision Intelligence market with a focus on key dynamics, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and detailed information about the Decision Intelligence market structure. Decision Intelligence market sales across the world will rise with the increasing adoption of activities and advanced technology. With the outbreak of COVID-19, companies have become heavily reliant on digital platforms for survival.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Decision Intelligence Market Includes:

Baidu, Inc., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Arm Limited, H2O.ai, Inc., AiCure LLC, Clarifai, Inc., Enlitic, Inc., Ayasdi AI LLC, HyperVerge, Inc., and Iris.ai AS.

Key Drivers & Barriers:

High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in the Decision Intelligence market report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks in the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.

Some of the features of Decision Intelligence Market Report:

Hybrid-based segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for human-machine interactions in order to detect issues and achieve faultless judgement.

Machine learning segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rising need for predicting accurate outcomes. Machine learning algorithms use historical data as input for predicting new outputs.

Big cloud providers segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to increased demand for on-cloud services in order to have flexibility in using decision intelligence solutions.

North America market is expected to register a considerably large revenue share due to robust presence of major players providing decision intelligence solutions such as Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., H2O.ai, Inc., AiCure LLC, and Clarifai, Inc. among others in countries in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented global decision intelligence market on the basis of model, software, provider, application, end-use, and region:

Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Human-based

Hybrid-based

Machine-based

Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Analytics

Machine Learning

Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Big Cloud Providers

Start-Ups

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Demand Forecasting

Discovering Cause

Logistics Optimization

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

BFSI

Healthcare

Energy

Media and Entertainment

Oil and Gas

Retail

Transportation

Others

The study segments the Decision Intelligence industry in light of major classification such as product type, potential markets, application, and end-user. This industry assessment for the forecast period, 2022 – 2030 incorporates projections pertaining to the investment feasibility, gross margin, profits, consumption volume, production capability and major market vendors. Likewise, statistics associated with the competitive landscape, shifting consumer behaviour and spending power is showcased and well-explained with the help of treasured resources such as charts, graphs and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated in the business or corporate presentations.

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

