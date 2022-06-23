Development and Operations Market Application, Opportunities, Top Players Survey and Trend Report By 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing need for improving efficiency of operational processes and increasing focus on reducing capital and operational expenditure are some key factors

Development and Operations Market Size – USD 6.47 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 17.4%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of cloud-based services” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Development and Operations (DevOps) market size reached USD 6.47 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need for improving efficiency of operational processes is a key factor expected to increase demand for DevOps solutions. Adoption of DevOps practices enables an organization to deliver software services continuously and rapidly with the help of automated tools that help operations and development teams to coordinate effectively.

The Global Development and Operations Market report brings into light key market dynamics of the sector. This intelligence report includes investigations based on Current scenarios, Historical records, and Future predictions. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, diagrams, graphs, pie charts, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

The global Development and Operations market consists of various segments, including product type outlook, application spectrum, end-user overview, leading regions, and the competitive analysis. The report further provides information regarding the value chain, emerging market sectors, and the technological advancements in the industry to benefit readers and businesses looking to invest in this industry.

Key Market Competitors Profiled in the Report:

Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Red Hat, Inc., VersionOne Inc., Dell EMC, HP Inc., and Atlassian Corporation Plc.

The report emphasizes the demands and ongoing trends of the global Development and Operations market, more importantly, across the major regions of the market. Additionally, our analysts have included SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis in the report to offer a better understanding of the competitive spectrum of this ever-evolving industry. Moreover, the report sheds light on the cutting-edge expansion strategies adopted by the market contenders, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships & collaborations, new product launches, and brand promotions.

Emergen Research has segmented global DevOps market on the basis of component, enterprise, application, deployment, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solutions

Management

Continuous Business Planning

Testing and Development

DevOps Analytics

Delivery

Continuous Integration

Software Delivery Management

Operations

Continuous Deployment

Monitoring & Performance Management

Services

Container Services

API Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

Enterprise Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise.

Major Geographies Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In addition, the competitive dynamics of the Development and Operations market are evaluated in detail during the study. Current and future trends shaping the progress of the industry are evaluated during the study, which offers a review of the major technology trends expected to dominate the during the forecast period, The assessment report not only identifies but also anticipates and satisfies business owners’ questions pertaining to the dramatic shift in customer preferences, spending power and consumer demands worldwide. Along with this, import and export status, demand and supply, distribution channel, cost structure, gross margin and profits generated across different segments are thoroughly examined.

