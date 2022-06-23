Award-Winning Franchise Digital Marketing Firm, Integrated Digital Strategies, Celebrates Tenth Year in Business with Robust Team Growth and Major Client Adds!

/EIN News/ -- AMESBURY, Mass., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Digital Strategies (IDS), a nationally recognized digital marketing firm specializing in campaigns for franchise and multi-location brands, celebrates its 10th anniversary this summer with new marketing experts added to its team and more A-list brands signing on as clients. It’s an incredibly exciting time for the agency and its business model, one that’s defined by a suite of services delivered by a team of more than fifty digital marketing professionals. Whether emerging or established, franchise brands can expect IDS to become an extension of their team, working hand in hand with brand leaders to deliver exceptional results.



“We are incredibly proud of our marketing experts and our roster of clients,” said IDS Co-Founder and CEO Stephen Galligan. “Our growth is a direct result of our commitment to the growth of our clients. They know we have their back!” Currently, IDS works with seventy-five franchisor clients and upwards of 1,000 individual franchisees.

The agency was born as a natural extension of the decades of industry experience Galligan and Co-Founder and CRO Joseph Mohay have in the marketing and media realms, with Galligan having held several prior C-suite positions and Mohay enjoying numerous past management roles.

Today, IDS is an international agency with team members located across the country, as well as in South Africa and the Philippines. “It’s pretty hard to believe we started out with only a few employees in the US, and today we employ a family of four dozen across the globe who are all committed to client goals and growth,” said Mohay.

During the last 10 years, the company has had the pleasure of working with a wide spectrum of brands in far-ranging industries, including food and home services, healthcare, education, and more. They’ve recently added several marquee brands from private equity groups and have been tasked with executing digital marketing strategies for their combined portfolio of companies.

“We braced ourselves for a downturn at the start of the pandemic and had to do a bit of restructuring as a result,” remembered Galligan. “But we also did some pivoting to emphasize our franchisee marketing services and have seen a tremendous return from those efforts,” he continued. “Best of all, our clients are happy with their ROI, which is what matters most. They give us a dollar and we give them back several more. Who doesn’t love that?”

With all its growth and successes, IDS is proud to have reached this 10th anniversary milestone and is looking forward to the next 10.

“This is a great time for the company, for our team, and for our clients,” said Mohay. “We can’t wait to see what the future has in store!”

About Integrated Digital Strategies

IDS provides online marketing solutions for franchise and multi-location businesses. In the rapidly evolving landscape of digital marketing, IDS listens to the needs of our clients to find the best mix of products and services to help them retain existing customers and acquire new business. While we work with B2B and B2C clients alike, we stand out as the franchise marketing agency to turn to.