RF Power Semiconductor Market is expected to witness a fairly robust growth due to rising smartphone penetration

Global RF Power Semiconductor Market, by Product (RF Switches, RF Power Amplifiers, RF Duplexers, RF Passives, and Other RF Devices), by Frequency (>60 GHz, <10 GHz, 30 GHz-60 GHz, 20 GHz-30 GHz, and 10 GHz-20 GHz), by Material (Indium Phosphide, Silicon, Silicon Germanium, Silicon Carbide, Gallium Nitride, and Gallium Arsenide), by Application (Telecommunication & Data Communication, Aerospace & Defense Application, Medical Application, Consumer Application, Automotive Application, and Other Applications), and by Geography (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa),

Market Overview:

RF Power Semiconductors are used in mobile phones and cellular applications. These devices have a wide range of applications and can be used in both indoor and outdoor environments. RF Power semiconductors are becoming an integral part of many industries. They use electrical impulses to transfer information from one element to another. Phosphorus is commonly used as a dopant in N-type semiconductors. They are highly conductive and do not conduct electricity, and thus are the most commonly used materials for transistors. RF devices are used in various industries and applications, such as automotive, consumer electronics, and aerospace and defense.

Competitive Landscape:

Key companies contributing to the global RF power semiconductor market include - 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗮𝗱𝗰𝗼𝗺 𝗟𝗶𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱, 𝗤𝗼𝗿𝘃𝗼, 𝗜𝗻𝗰., 𝗡𝗫𝗣 𝗦𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀 𝗡.𝗩., 𝗠/𝗔-𝗖𝗢𝗠 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗛𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀, 𝗜𝗻𝗰., 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗼𝗻 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗔𝗚, 𝗠𝘂𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗮 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝘂𝗳𝗮𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴, 𝗠𝗶𝘁𝘀𝘂𝗯𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗶 𝗘𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗦𝗸𝘆𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸𝘀 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀, 𝗜𝗻𝗰., 𝗤𝘂𝗮𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺 𝗜𝗻𝗰., 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗧𝗼𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗯𝗮 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻.

Market Drivers:

▪ Growing penetration of smartphones amidst the increasing use of LTE (long-term evolution) technology across the telecommunication sector is expected to foster the growth of the RF power semiconductor market throughout the forecast period.

▪ In addition to this, improving 5G infrastructure on account of increasing spectrum allocation by governments to telecom providers is expected to further cushion the growth of the RF power semiconductor market over the forecast period.

Geographically, the report examines production, consumption, revenue, market share, growth rate, and forecasts for the following regions:

🔹North America (United States, Canada)

🔹Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

🔹Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

🔹Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

🔹The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

The Epitome of the COVID-19 Debacle:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 virus has been a ‘booster shot’ for the global RF power semiconductor market. Due to the rapid adoption of remote-working strategies across numerous sectors, compounded with outdoor restrictions, Internet usage skyrocketed during the crisis. This trend is here to stay for the long-run as demand for high-speed data transfer solutions keeps on rising.

Market Scale and Segment Analysis:

▪ 𝗢𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗯𝗮𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁 𝘁𝘆𝗽𝗲, 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗥𝗙 𝗽𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝘀𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝘀𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼:

𝗥𝗙 𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝗔𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗿𝘀

𝗥𝗙 𝗣𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲𝘀

𝗥𝗙 𝗗𝘂𝗽𝗹𝗲𝘅𝗲𝗿𝘀

𝗥𝗙 𝗦𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗲𝘀

𝗢𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗥𝗙 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀

▪ 𝗢𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗯𝗮𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗳𝗿𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆, 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗥𝗙 𝗽𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝘀𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝘀𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼:

<𝟭𝟬 𝗚𝗛𝘇

𝟭𝟬 𝗚𝗛𝘇-𝟮𝟬 𝗚𝗛𝘇

𝟮𝟬 𝗚𝗛𝘇-𝟯𝟬 𝗚𝗛𝘇

𝟯𝟬 𝗚𝗛𝘇-𝟲𝟬 𝗚𝗛𝘇

>𝟲𝟬 𝗚𝗛𝘇

▪ 𝗢𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗯𝗮𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹, 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗥𝗙 𝗽𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝘀𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝘀𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼:

𝗦𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗼𝗻

𝗚𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗶𝘂𝗺 𝗔𝗿𝘀𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗱𝗲

𝗦𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗼𝗻 𝗚𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗶𝘂𝗺

𝗚𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗶𝘂𝗺 𝗡𝗶𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗲

𝗦𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗯𝗶𝗱𝗲

𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝘂𝗺 𝗣𝗵𝗼𝘀𝗽𝗵𝗶𝗱𝗲

▪ 𝗢𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗯𝗮𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗥𝗙 𝗽𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝘀𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝘀𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼:

𝗔𝗲𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗽𝗮𝗰𝗲 & 𝗗𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗲 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗺𝗲𝗿 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

𝗧𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

𝗢𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀

Key Takeaways

• The RF power semiconductor market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for advanced

semiconductors from the defense sector. For instance, in January 2022, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in New England signed a contract worth US$

278 million with the Gilbane-Exyte joint venture to build a RF power semiconductor manufacturing facility at Hanscom Air Force Base.

• Considering the territorial landscape, the Asia Pacific region is a major destination for the global RF power semiconductor market in view of increasing

consumption of consumer electronics, rising import and export activities in China, and an increasing number of local start-ups focused on developing

advanced semiconductors.

• In the runner-up spot, the North American region is another profit hub for the global RF power semiconductor market on the heels of the increasing

trend of device integration technologies such as IoT (Internet of Things) and wider adoption in automotive electronics.

