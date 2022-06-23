Cheese Alternative Market is Expected to Thrive at a CAGR of 8.3% by 2032 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

Companies Profiled in global Cheese Alternative Market are Galaxy Nutritional Foods Inc., DANONE,Bute Island Foods, Dr. Cow tree nut cheese, Follow your heart, Sunergia Soyfoods, Chicago Soydairy, Tofutti Brands Inc., Kite Hill, Miyoko's Kitchen, Violife, Parmela Creamery, Treeline Treenut Cheese, Vtopian Artisan Cheeses & Others

The cheese alternative market share is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% and reach a valuation of US$ 9.6 Bn by 2032.



The cheese alternative market outlook is projected to grow as consumers are on the lookout for healthy alternatives to dairy products due to the rise in cases of obesity & hypertension and adopting a healthy lifestyle to stay fit and improve their quality of life.

Therefore, the demand for cheese alternative products is likely to increase in the marketplace by end-users.

Consumers are purchasing products made from natural ingredients that do not contain animal-derived products. These factors are expected to positively influence the sales of cheese alternative products during the forecast period.

Many companies in the cheese alternative market are investing in developing products with a high nutritional profile but maintaining the conventional taste and texture of products. Cheese is an essential ingredient in different food products consumers ingest throughout the day.

It is harmful to consume cheese in higher amounts as it contains fats. As a result, consumers are searching for substitutes with better national value and low fats. Therefore, the demand for cheese alternative products is expected to rise in the near future.

Demand for cheese alternative products is likely to be high in North America and Europe due to the easy availability of cheese alternatives at affordable prices.

Consumers are aware of the benefits of maintaining good health and are preventing food products that adversely affect their health which is likely to boost the cheese alternative market growth in the forecast period.

To utilize the shift in consumer preference, key players are launching different plant-based substitutes of cheese that are GMO-certified and gluten-free. Furthermore, due to these factors, the sales of cheese alternative products are anticipated to rise throughout the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The cheese alternative market statistics are expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.7% and 6.4% in North America and Latin America, respectively, through 2032.

are expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.7% and 6.4% in North America and Latin America, respectively, through 2032. The Asia Pacific is expected to account for 20% of its market share during the assessment year.

The European cheese alternative market share is expected to reach the US$ 84 Mn by 2032.

is expected to reach the US$ 84 Mn by 2032. Growing customer preference for healthy and wholesome diets is driving sales of cheese alternative products globally.

products globally. By Form Type, the cheese dips hold the highest cheese alternative market trends and are expected to increase at a CAGR of 7% during 2022-2032.





“Consumers are emphasizing on maintaining good health by consuming products that do not contain high amounts of fats, sugar and carbohydrates. Companies that interpret change in consumer need for healthy food alternatives are expected to generate more revenue in long run. Key players are focusing on developing plant- based alternatives that do not contain any chemical ingredients”- Analyst at Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the cheese alternative market are collaborating and developing new product lines to penetrate untapped markets during the forecast period.

Tofurky, the iconic vegan brand, is likely to expand its Moocho sub-line with additional vegan cheese products. Three types of vegan cheese shreds (Mozzarella, Cheddar, and Fiesta Blend) and three flavors of cream cheese are among the new goods (Plain, Garden Vegetable, and Strawberry).





Cheese Alternative Market by Category

By Source, Cheese Alternative Market is Segmented as:

Analogue Cheese

Filled Cheese

Tofu-Based Cheese





By Application, Cheese Alternative Market is Segmented as:

Cheese Topping

Cheese Dip

Cheese Sauce

Ready Meals

Bakery

Others

By Sales Channel, Cheese Alternative Market is Segmented as:

Offline Sales Channel Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Departmental Stores Convenience Store Other Sales Channel

Online Sales Channel Company Website E-commerce Platform



By Region, Cheese Alternative Market is Segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA





The Future Market Insights report, it offers an impartial analysis of the global cheese alternative market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on Cheese Alternative Market, By Source (Analogue Cheese, Filled Cheese, Tofu-Based Cheese), By Application (Cheese Topping, Cheese Dip, Cheese Sauce, Ready Meals, Bakery, Others), By Sales Channel (Offline Sales Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Convenience Store, Other Sales Channel), Online Sales Channel (Company Website, E-commerce Platform) , By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, MEA)

