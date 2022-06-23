Automotive Smart Tire Market Top Key Vendor, Revenue, Demand, Trends, Analysis and Forecast To 2028 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing usage of new and more advanced materials in tires is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Automotive Smart Tire Market Size – USD 76.78 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.6%, Market Trends – Increasing usage of 5G technology in smart tires” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive smart tires market size reached USD 76.78 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing usage of 5G technology in smart tires is expected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. Besides, increasing usage of new and more advanced tire materials that can evaluate real-time monitoring of tire conditions will boost revenue growth of the market.

5G automated technology and tire pressuring monitoring systems for automotive smart tires has increased significantly. Many companies are combining strategies to sustain in the competitive market. Additionally, tire manufacturers are deploying Internet of Things (IoT) to enhance development of smart tires and increasing implementation of 3D printing for production of automotive smart tires. These advanced technologies being deployed in the automotive industry have been playing a significant role for rising use of AI and research and development of various features offered in smart tires.

The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years. The report studies the extensive business expansion plans and advancements in R&D activities and product portfolio. The report offers a clear understanding of the alliances in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches and brand promotions, and corporate deals.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

Continental AG, Bridgestone Corporation, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd, Pirelli & C. S.p.A., Toyo Tire Corporation, Nexen Tire Corporation, JK Tyre Corporation Ltd., Maxxis International, and Interco Tire Corporation.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 :

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global automotive smart tire market based on technology type, material, application, and region as follows:

Technology Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

OLED

IPS-LCD

Others

Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Substrate

Polarizer

Color Filter

Liquid Crystals

Backlighting Unit

Emitter and Organic Layer

Encapsulation

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Smartphones

Televisions and Monitors

Smart watches

Automotive Displays

Laptops and Tablets

Others

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report provides a comprehensive analysis in an organized manner in the form of tables, graphs, charts, figures, and diagrams. The organized data paves the way for thorough examination and research of the current and future outlook of the market. The report further offers a thorough SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the Automotive smart tire market

