The Algae Protein Market is growing at 6.53% CAGR by 2028, says Data Bridge Market Research
Algae Protein Market Emerging Technologies, COVID-19 Impact, Business Trends, Analysis by 2028PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new market research report titled, Global Algae Protein Market for Cosmetics by Type (Carotenoids, Lipids, Hydrocolloids, Algal Protein), Source (Seaweed, Chlorella, Spirulina, Dunaliella Salina, Haematococcus Pluvialis), Form (Dry, Liquid), and Geography – Global Forecast to 2028'.
Algae protein market size is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 6.53% in the forecast period 2021 to 2028. The rise in the awareness regarding the benefits of healthy eating lifestyle is the factor responsible for the growth of algae protein market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.
Algae proteins is also known as algal proteins which is extracted from algae, mainly from blue-green and green algae, as it consists of high protein levels. The algae proteins helps to provide improved muscle health, boost up immune system with increased strength.
Growth of the food & beverage industry is majorly attributed to rising global population, substantially growing demand for food, rise in agricultural activities around the world, and increasing sales of packaged and processed foods. Industry revenue growth is further driven by factors such as surging demand for organic food products, increasing demand for natural food ingredients and additives, and rise in imports & exports of food & beverages worldwide. Technological advancements in food processing and packaging solutions, increasing number of online food delivery businesses, and rising disposable incomes of consumers around the world factors further contributing to the growth of this industry.
The report includes an extensive study of industry, strategic initiatives adopted by major companies, growth prospects, market position, and shares held by key participants to provide readers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape. The report also studies strategic initiatives undertaken by major companies in the market, including product launches, product innovation, and technological development, to strengthen their position in the market. It also studies notable business events, including collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, and brand promotions.
Global Algae Protein Market Scope and Market Size
Algae protein market is segmented on the basis of product type, source, form and application. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of product type, the algae protein market has been segmented into spirulina, chlorella and others.
Based on source, the algae protein market has been segmented into seaweed and micro algae. Seaweed has further been segmented into brown algae, green algae and red algae. Micro algae have further been segmented into blue-green algae and others.
On the basis of form, the algae protein market has been segmented into capsules, liquid and powder.
The application segment of the algae protein market has been segmented into dietary supplements, food products, animal feed, pharmaceutical, cosmetics and personal care and others. Food products have further been segmented into bakery and confectionery, beverages, breakfast cereals, sauces, dressings and spreads, snacks and others.
Algae Protein Market Country Level Analysis
Algae protein market is analyses and market size, volume information is provided by country, product type, source, form and application as referenced above.
The countries covered in the algae protein market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
North America leads the algae protein market due to the rise in the fitness awareness among consumers in the Canada, U.S., and Mexico. Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 due to the rise in the exports and domestic demand for plant-based ingredients.
The country section of the algae protein market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Top Companies in the Global Algae Protein Market:
The major players covered in the algae protein report are Corbion Biotech, Inc., Cyanotech Corporation, Earthrise Nutritionals LLC, Roquette Frères, Heliae Development, LLC, Allmicroalgae, ENERGYbits Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Pond Tech, ALGAMA, BIOPROCESS ALGAE, LLC, Arizona Algae Products, LLC, NP Nutra, Parry Nutraceuticals, and Algatech LTD among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
Global Algae Protein Market – Regional Outlook:
Regional market overview is one of the most vital components of the report. This section highlights the production and consumption ratios, supply and demand ratios, import/export activities, consumption patterns, present and emerging trends, revenue growth rates, macro-economic and micro-economic growth factors, and the key players in each regional market.
Segments Covered in the Report:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022–2028)
Spirulina
Chlorella & Others
Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022–2028)
Seaweed
Micro Algae
Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022–2028)
Capsules
Liquid
Powder
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022–2028)
Dietary Supplements
Food Products
Animal Feed
Pharmaceutical
Cosmetics and Personal Care, Others
Major Regional Markets Covered in the Report:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Research Objective:
To analyze and forecast the market size of the Algae Protein Market.
To classify and forecast the Algae Protein Market based on application.
To identify drivers and challenges for the global Algae Protein Market.
To examine competitive developments such as mergers and acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships in the global Algae Protein Market.
To conduct pricing analysis for the global Algae Protein Market.
To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Algae Protein Market.
Study Explore:
Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity
End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment
Expected Industry Recovery Timeline
Key Questions Answered:
Which of these regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, dominates market share?
What is the outcome of the COVID-19 Impact Analysis performed in the report?
What are the revenue estimations for every region in the Algae Protein market?
What is the current market valuation of each region and the estimated market size by the end of the forecast period?
What is the projected growth rate of the global Algae Protein market?
Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.
