Home Fragrances Market, By Product Type, By Fragrances, By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Region 2028
Home Fragrance Market Insights & Forecast Report 2028: Rising Product Launches, Technological Innovations in Diffusers and High PreferenceNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Global Home Fragrance Market (Scented Candles, Room Sprays & Reed Diffusers): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2028)" report has been added to databridgemarketresearch.com's offering.
In 2022, Home Fragrance Market Size, Status and Market Insights, commonly known as perfume, fragrance is a mixture of essential oils or aroma compounds, fixatives and solvents commonly used to provide pleasant sent to the human body, animals, food, objects and any living space. Over the years, people used herbs and spices such as almond, coriander, myrtle, conifer resin or and bergamot as well as flowers to provide pleasant aroma or scent to their food ingredients. Fragrance oil also known as aromatic oil is used to provide aroma/pleasant scents to the products. These oils are blended with synthetic aroma compounds or natural essential oils which are diluted with scented oil such as, propylene glycol, vegetable oil or mineral oil. Aromatic oils are mostly used for perfumery, cosmetics and flavoring of food.
Home fragrances market will grow at a rate of 5.05% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Home fragrances market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to increase in the demand for home fragrances in residential and commercial spaces.
Home fragrances are used to mask the unpleasant odours and these fragrances are categorized into sprays, electric air fresheners among others. These have wide applications in homes, cars, hospitals and offices. These fragrances are made up of different types of aromas that can lighten up the mood providing a stressful surrounding. The home fragrances are made up of different products such as eucalyptus, jasmine, lavender among others.
Home Fragrances Market Scope and Market Size
Home fragrances market is segmented on the basis of product type, form, fragrances, end-user and distribution channel. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of producttype, home fragrances market is segmented into diffuser, potpourri, spray, candle, electric air freshener, burner, aroma oil and lamp.
Based on form, the home fragrances market is segmented into liquid, dry and solid.
Based on fragrances, the home fragrances market is segmented into lemon, lavender, jasmine, rose, sandalwood, vanilla and others.
Based on end-user, the home fragrances market is segmented into home care, healthcare, hospitality, museums, commercial and others.
The home fragrances market is also segmented on the basis of distribution channel into direct sales, e-commerce, retail stores and others.
Who Are Home Fragrance Market Key Manufacturers?
Company Information: List of Top Manufacturers/ Key Players In Home Fragrance Market DBMR’s Report Are:
Reckitt Benckister
Procter & Gamble
SEDA FRANCE
C. Johnson & Son
VOLUSPA
3M
ScentAir
L Brands
NEST Fragrances
Report Coverage:
The report sheds light on the current market state and recent developments in the market. The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market growth is highlighted in this report. Furthermore, the report sheds light on drivers and restraints affecting the market development and expansion during the forecast period. Also, a list of key market players is given, along with the regional insights on segmented market areas.
Objective of the Study:
• To analyze the historical growth of the market size of home fragrances market from 2022 to 2028.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of home fragrances market from 2022 to 2028 and growth rate until 2028.
• To classify and forecast home fragrances market based on type, distribution channel, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.
• To identify dominant region or segment in the home fragrances market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for home fragrances market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in home fragrances market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in home fragrances market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in home fragrances market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers, suppliers across the country.
Key Target Audience:
• Home fragrances manufacturers, end users, and other stakeholders
• Distributors and suppliers of the products and other stakeholders
• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to home fragrances
• Market research and consulting firms
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.
