110 positive cases and 4109 persons followed-up in total

MACAU, June 23 - Date: 23 June Time: 9:00 am

The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre informs the following:

Positive Cases: 110 positive cases

Persons in follow-up: 4109

Close contacts: 554

People with common track: 2496

Secondary close contacts: 279

General contacts: 108

Accompanying persons: 562

At present, epidemiological investigation is still ongoing, and itineraries of positive cases will be uploaded onto the Special Webpage against Epidemic for public reference.