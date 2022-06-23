110 positive cases and 4109 persons followed-up in total
MACAU, June 23 - Date: 23 June Time: 9:00 am
The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre informs the following:
Positive Cases: 110 positive cases
Persons in follow-up: 4109
Close contacts: 554
People with common track: 2496
Secondary close contacts: 279
General contacts: 108
Accompanying persons: 562
At present, epidemiological investigation is still ongoing, and itineraries of positive cases will be uploaded onto the Special Webpage against Epidemic for public reference.