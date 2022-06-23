Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,192 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,322 in the last 365 days.

110 positive cases and 4109 persons followed-up in total

MACAU, June 23 - Date: 23 June  Time: 9:00 am

The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre informs the following:

Positive Cases: 110 positive cases

Persons in follow-up: 4109

Close contacts: 554

People with common track: 2496

Secondary close contacts: 279

General contacts: 108

Accompanying persons: 562

At present, epidemiological investigation is still ongoing, and itineraries of positive cases will be uploaded onto the Special Webpage against Epidemic for public reference.

You just read:

110 positive cases and 4109 persons followed-up in total

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.