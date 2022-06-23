Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,195 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,323 in the last 365 days.

NAT drive for key areas and key groups concluded A total of 43,591 persons sampled, with a total of 15 tubes of 10-in-1 mixed samples preliminarily tested positive, the rest are negative A total of 561,677 rapid antigen test results uploaded as of…

MACAU, June 23 - According to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre, the NAT drive for key areas and key groups concluded at 00:00am today (23 June). A total of 43,591 persons have been sampled, a total of 15 tubes of 10-in-1 mixed samples preliminarily tested positive, and are undergoing re-test for confirmation, while the rest are negative.

Besides, from yesterday to 00:00am today (23 June), a total of 561,677 people have reported their test results through the Macao Health Code Rapid Antigen Test Result Reporting Platform, of which 14 were suspected to be positive via interpretation of their pictures uploaded, and they are now undergoing nucleic acid test for confirmation; for the rest, 554,530 were negative, and 630 were uncertain.

You just read:

NAT drive for key areas and key groups concluded A total of 43,591 persons sampled, with a total of 15 tubes of 10-in-1 mixed samples preliminarily tested positive, the rest are negative A total of 561,677 rapid antigen test results uploaded as of…

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.