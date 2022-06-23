NAT drive for key areas and key groups concluded A total of 43,591 persons sampled, with a total of 15 tubes of 10-in-1 mixed samples preliminarily tested positive, the rest are negative A total of 561,677 rapid antigen test results uploaded as of…

MACAU, June 23 - According to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre, the NAT drive for key areas and key groups concluded at 00:00am today (23 June). A total of 43,591 persons have been sampled, a total of 15 tubes of 10-in-1 mixed samples preliminarily tested positive, and are undergoing re-test for confirmation, while the rest are negative.

Besides, from yesterday to 00:00am today (23 June), a total of 561,677 people have reported their test results through the Macao Health Code Rapid Antigen Test Result Reporting Platform, of which 14 were suspected to be positive via interpretation of their pictures uploaded, and they are now undergoing nucleic acid test for confirmation; for the rest, 554,530 were negative, and 630 were uncertain.