A total of 15 tubes 10-in-1 mixed samples were positive in NAT drive for key areas and key groups Concerned NAT stations and sampling time are announced

MACAU, June 23 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre stated that, in the NAT drive for key areas and key groups which concluded at 00:00am today (23 June), a total of 15 tubes of 10-in-1 mixed samples have been tested positive. The 15 tubes of samples concerned were collected at the following NAT stations and times:

Macao Forum: 09:31, 0:37 on 22 June;

Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium - Hall A, 1/F: 10:01, 10:39 on 22 June;

Kiang Wu Hospital Auditorium: 11:56, 13:23, 14:19, 19:47, 19:49 on 22 June;

Qingmao Port: 12:48 on 22 June;

Pui Ching Middle School: 13:41, 13:42, 14:53 on 22 June;

Tap Seac Multiport Pavilion A: 13:58 on 22 June;

Grand Lisboa Hotel: 16:31 on 22 June;

The Centre announces that all the aforementioned stations have collected samples in accordance with the epidemic prevention instructions, and at present, all concerned stations have been cleaned and disinfected, and are now open to the public again.

The Centre assures citizens who went to get tested at the above locations and times that there is no need to worry, and appeals to them to carry out self-health management properly. Meanwhile, they can conduct a rapid antigen self-test within two days following their sampling and upload the test result to the designated platform. Citizens feeling unwell can visit the hospital emergency for follow-up.