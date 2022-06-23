Submit Release
IAM reinforces cleaning and disinfection of the buildings of the residences of confirmed cases

MACAU, June 23 - In view of the newest development of the novel coronavirus pandemic and in compliance with the prevention and control work, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) immediately coordinated with the Macao Residue System Company, Ltd. and cleaning contractors to send more staff to carry out large-scale cleaning and disinfection work in areas such as the nearby streets and the common areas in the buildings of the residences of the confirmed cases, so as to reduce the conditions of the spread of the pandemic as much as possible. The mentioned work was completed in the small hours today (23 June).

