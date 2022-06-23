Two RAT kits to be distributed in present Citywide NAT Programme; Residents urged to view relevant infographics and demo video for correct use

MACAU, June 23 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre states that all Macao residents and individuals staying in Macao are required to take a swab under the Citywide Nucleic Acid Testing Programme from 09:00 today (23 June) to 00:00 tomorrow (24 June). Upon registration at the testing stations, each resident will be given two more COVID-19 rapid antigen test kit.

Since the two million RAT kits that have just arrived in Macao only come with test instructions in English, and the Chinese copies of the test instructions are still on their way, residents who collect the RAT kits today (23 June) will only see an English copy in the box. If necessary, residents may refer to the illustrations on the box or browse the following link ( https://www.ssm.gov.mo/apps1/covidagtest/ch.aspx#clg21987 ) for the sampling procedures, result declaration and important notes on using a rapid antigen test, as well as relevant infographics and demonstration video.