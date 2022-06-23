Participants of the wedding in Grand Lisboa Palace once again urged to take the initiative to report

MACAU, June 23 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre indicates that 4 positive cases have been detected in relation to the wedding in Grand Lisboa Palace on June 18 so far. According to investigation, the concerned wedding involves about 350 participants and 100 staff members. As of 1:00 pm today (23 June), 150 people have taken the initiative to report through the online system. Combined with the investigation data of the Public Security Police Force, 292 people have been identified at present.

The Centre once again urges individuals who have attended the concerned wedding to proactively report through the Centre’s online reporting system (Platform of

“Enquires and assistance for COVID-19 Prevention and Control”: https://www.ssm.gov.mo/covidq), by providing their name, contact telephone no. and other necessary information clearly as instructed. CDC of Health Bureau will contact relevant persons for quarantine and control measures as soon as possible.