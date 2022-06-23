IAM finds no abnormalities in re-tests on cold-chain aquatic products imported from India

MACAU, June 23 - The General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China announced on 23 June that a sample of the packaging of frozen aquatic products imported from an enterprise manufacturing aquatic products in India with registration number 1141 tested positive in novel coronavirus nucleic acid tests. In view of this, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has immediately adopted measures such as source tracing and investigation of the products of the involved enterprise. At the same time, local businesses have been requested to immediately seal the products sourced from the involved enterprise. Samples have been collected again for re-tests and no abnormalities have been found in the results. Meanwhile, IAM immediately suspended the import applications of the products of the involved enterprise from today onwards.

Since July 2020, IAM has collected samples of frozen and chilled aquatic products imported from India and their outer and inner packaging for nucleic acid tests for multiple times, and novel coronavirus has not been found. Over the past three months, IAM has also carried out disinfection and sample testing of the products imported from the mentioned country in compliance with epidemic prevention measures, and only products which have passed the inspections can enter Macao.