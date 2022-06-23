MACAU, June 23 - All residents in Macao are required to conduct one COVID-19 rapid antigen test within tomorrow (22 June); those who failed to receive rapid antigen test kits may visit a NAT station, health centre or health station for collection
You just read:
[infographic] Certain recreational facilities and restaurant dining-in suspended from 5pm
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.