Citywide NAT (15H00): 155,579 samples collected; 15,882 negative

MACAU, June 23 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces the following:

Starting from: 23/06/2022 | Time: 9:00 am

Last update: 23/06/2022 | Time: 15:00

No. of samples collected: 155,579

Negative results: 15,882

Taking into account that community transmission of the disease is detected in the territory, the Centre appeals to the public to proactively cooperate with the Government, book and complete the test as soon as possible, so that potential cases can be detected in a timely manner, making it possible to block transmission chains and prevent further spread of the disease in the community.

To book for Citywide NAT Programme, please visit: https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/allpeoplernatestbook; test results of the mass testing drive will not be uploaded to the Macao Health Code, and cannot be used for immigration purposes. Test results of self-paid NAT stations will be uploaded to the Macao Health Code for immigration purposes, and will be counted in the citywide NAT programme, but prior booking is also strictly required (link: https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/rnatestbook/V21/).

The Centre reminds the public that anyone who remains untested after 24:00 pm on 24 June will be assigned a yellow health code and be taken by the police to a designated venue to undergo sampling; the individuals concerned will not be allowed to leave the venue until their test returns as negative. People who refuse to take the test will be subject to medical observation at designated venue for 14 days.