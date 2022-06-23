Anthelmintics Market 2022 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2029
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the anthelmintics market was valued at USD 2,846.90 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5,435.60 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.42% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Market Definition
Anthelmintics are medications that destroy helminths. Flukes, roundworms, and tapeworms are helminth parasites that look like worms. Anthelmintics must be selectively harmful to the parasite rather than the host. Some work by interfering with metabolic processes that are essential to the parasite but not to the host. Other anthelmintics are poorly absorbed via the gut, exposing the parasite to significantly higher anthelmintic concentrations than the host. The parasite is then expelled or digested after starvation or paralysis.
Market Analysis and Size
An anthelmintic is a medication that is used to treat parasitic worm infestations in animals. This comprises both flat and round worms, such as flukes (trematodes) and tapeworms (cestodes). These medications block metabolic activities that are essential to the parasite but not to the host. The intestines do not well absorb some anthelmintics. As a result, the parasite is exposed to the medicine at a far higher concentration than the host body. Neuromuscular coordination, energy production, and microtubular integrity are all important in the worm's life cycle. Antihelmintic medications are usually taken orally because this is the most stable way of administration.
Competitive Landscape and Anthelmintics Market Share Analysis
The anthelmintics market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to anthelmintics market.
Major Players:-
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
Mylan N.V. (US)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Ireland)
Sanofi (France)
Pfizer Inc. (US)
GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)
Novartis AG (Switzerland)
Bayer AG (Germany)
Merck & Co., Inc. (US)
Allergan (Ireland)
AstraZeneca (UK)
Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (US)
Cipla Inc. (US)
Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC. (US)
Merck KGaA (Germany)
Mankind Pharma (India)
Zydus Cadila (India)
GALDERMA (Switzerland)
Zoetis (US)
Global Anthelmintics Market Scope
The anthelmintics market is segmented on the basis of drug class, target pathogen, drugs, application, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Drug Class
Benzimidazoles
Piperazine
Target Pathogen
Ancylostoma Duodenale
Ascaris Lumbricoides
Enterobius Vermicularis
Trichuris Trichiura
Drugs
Miltefosine
Thiabendazole
Praziquantel
Mebendazole
Albendazole
Pyrantel
Ivermectin
Others
Application
Angiostrongylosis
Ascariasis
Capillariasis
Echinococcus
Gnathostomiasis
Liver Fluke
Moniliformis Infection
Trichostrongylosis
Enterobiasis
Others
Route of Administration
Oral
Parenteral
Others
End-Users
Hospitals
Specialty Clinics
Homecare
Others
Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacy
Retail Pharmacy
Online Pharmacy
Others
Anthelmintics Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing prevalence of helminth infections
The rising prevalence of helminth infections caused by roundworm, whipworm, hookworm, and other worms is anticipated to drive the growth of the anthelmintics market. Various parasitic worm species cause soil-transmitted helminth infections. According to the WHO, about 1.5 billion people worldwide were infected with soil-transmitted helminths as of March 2020. Ascaris lumbricoides (roundworms), trichuris trichiura (whipworms), necator americanus, and ancylostoma duodenale are some of the major disease-causing species (hookworms). Furthermore, S. stercoralis is thought to harm roughly 600 million people worldwide. Other variables that increase the occurrence of soil-transmitted helminth infections around the world include poor hygiene and sanitation.
Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure
Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of anthelmintics market is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure. Also, various government organizations aims to improve the healthcare infrastructure by increasing funding and this will further influence the market dynamics.
Increasing number of government initiatives
Government initiatives and a paradigm change in focus toward assisting in the management of helminth infections around the world are expected to boost the market for anthelmintic medications. The National Deworming Day, for example, is a major attempt by India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to rid the country of worms. According to the WHO, in India, 241 million children aged 1 to 14 years are at risk of parasitic intestinal worms. As a result, the government is expected to create recommendations to raise awareness and eliminate helminth infection.
Furthermore, surging geriatric population and rise in the number of infected patients globally will result in the expansion of anthelmintics market. Along with this, favourable reimbursement policies will enhance the market's growth rate.
Opportunities
Rise in the number of clinical trials
Organizations in the anthelmintic pharmaceuticals industry are strengthening their productivity in AI-driven drug development approaches in order to capitalize on revenue creation potential following the approval of niclosamide. Companies in the anthelmintic medicine sector are working to undertake clinical trials on current drugs that could be used to treat coronavirus.
Moreover, the market's growth is fueled by an increase in the number of research and development activities and emerging new markets. These factors will provide beneficial opportunities for the anthelmintics market growth. Along with this, growing number of strategic collaborations to find new treatments for Ascaris Lumbricoides (Roundworm) infection will create new market opportunities.
Restraints/Challenges
On the other hand, the high cost associated with the drug development distribution will obstruct the market's growth rate. Developing economies' lack of healthcare infrastructure and dearth of skilled professionals will challenge the anthelmintics market. Additionally, lack of awareness among people and side effects of drugs such as headache, vertigo, nausea, vomiting, anemia, fever, and others will restrain and further impede the market's growth rate during the forecast period of 2022-2029.
This anthelmintics market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.
Table of Contents:
Introduction
Market Segmentation
Market Overview
Executive Summary
Premium Insights
By Component
Product Type
Delivery
Industry Type
Geography
Overview
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
Company Landscape
Company Profiles
Related Reports
Patient Epidemiology Analysis
Anthelmintics market also provides you with detailed market analysis for patient analysis, prognosis and cures. Prevalence, incidence, mortality, adherence rates are some of the data variables that are available in the report. Direct or indirect impact analyses of epidemiology to market growth are analysed to create a more robust and cohort multivariate statistical model for forecasting the market in the growth period.
COVID-19 Impact on Anthelmintics Market
The outbreak of COVID-19 had a major influence on the market. As workforce reductions have restricted import and export activity, there has been a significant impact on the market, resulting in anthelmintics drug shortages and unavailability in healthcare facilities. The first impact of the outbreak on the anthelmintics market was substantial due to temporary shutdowns of production facilities, export restrictions, increased demand for the COVID-19 treatment, disruptions in the supply of commodities, and service outages. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), most malaria-endemic countries saw moderate delays in anti-parasitic service delivery in 2020. In the year 2021, however, the demand for COVID-19 treatment with various medications, such as antiviral and anthelmintics, increased significantly. The effect of these medications on new coronaviruses was investigated in clinical studies.
Recent Development
In February 2020, Zoetis had announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Simparica Trio (sarolaner, moxidectin, and pyrantel chewable tablets), the first once-monthly, chewable tablet in the U.S. This medication delivers all-in-one protection from heartworm disease, roundworm ticks, fleas, and hookworms. This combo medication builds on the proven success of Simparica (sarolaner) Chewables and demonstrates Zoetis' commitment to parasiticide innovation.
