Major Investments in Morocco's Aeronautic Industry Have High Added Value - Minister

MOROCCO, June 23 - The large investments made in Morocco's aeronautic sector have "high added value", stressed, Wednesday in Nouaceur, the Minister Delegate in charge of Investment, Convergence and Evaluation of Public Policies, Mohcine Jazouli.

These are major investments worth hundreds of millions of dirhams that will generate several jobs, Jazouli told the press on the occasion of a visit by the Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, to the aeronautics pole in Nouaceur (Casablanca) along with industry professionals.

These jobs with high added value are very important for Morocco, just as these investments are a significant element of confidence in the kingdom's investment climate, he stated.

Akhannouch's visit to the aeronautics pole of Nouaceur included the Industrial and Technological Group "Safran", specializing in the fields of aeronautics, space and defense, "Midparc Casablanca Free Zone" and the Institute of Aeronautical Trades (IMA) specializing in training.

MAP 22 June 2022