Strategies For Global Veterinary Parasiticides Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Veterinary Parasiticides Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Veterinary Parasiticides Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the veterinary parasiticides market size is expected to grow from $2.48 billion in 2021 to $2.72 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The global veterinary parasiticide market size is expected to grow to $3.69 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.9%. The animals are increasingly being affected by zoonotic pathogens which are the leading cause of foodborne diseases worldwide. The necessity to curb these infections in animals drives the market for veterinary parasiticides.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2457&type=smp

The veterinary parasiticides market consists of sales of veterinary parasiticides and related services which are used in the treatment of parasitic diseases in livestock, pets, and other animals. The veterinary parasiticides industry includes establishments that produce a cure to parasitic diseases that can be caused by helminths, amoeba, ectoparasites, parasitic fungi, and protozoa. Veterinary parasiticides are chemical substances that destroy or inhibit micro-organisms or parasites and improve the animals’ health.

Global Veterinary Parasiticides Market Trends

Chewable tablets are being used to prevent animals from being affected by ticks, worms, fleas, and others. Treatments with these tablets are easier to administer. The chewable tablets are available in either a beef-flavored tablet or soft chew.

Global Veterinary Parasiticides Market Segments

The global veterinary parasiticides market is segmented:

By Type: Endoparasiticides, Ectoparasiticides, Endectocides

By End-User: R&D Facilities, Farms, Veterinary Clinics

By Product: Oral Liquids, Tablets, Injectables, Sprays, Others

By Application: Farm Animals, Companion Animals

By Geography: The global veterinary parasiticides market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-parasiticides-global-market-report

Veterinary Parasiticides Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides veterinary parasiticides global market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global veterinary parasiticides market, veterinary parasiticides global market share, veterinary parasiticides global market segments and geographies, veterinary parasiticides global market trends, veterinary parasiticides global market players, veterinary parasiticides market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The veterinary parasiticides market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Veterinary Parasiticides Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Bayer AG, Zoetis, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck, Eli Lilly and Company, Virbac, Ceva Animal Health, Inc., Merial, Perrigo Company, and Vetoquinol, and Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

