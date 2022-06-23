Warehouse Management System Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 15% Through 2026

Warehouse Management System Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Warehouse Management System Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Warehouse Management System Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the WMS market size is expected to grow from $2.39 billion in 2021 to $2.74 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.77%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global warehouse management market size is expected to reach $4.83 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.15%. Increasing demand from e-commerce companies for larger warehouses with better tracking and forecasting is expected to drive the warehouse management system market growth.

The warehouse management system market consists of sales of warehouse management services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) which are used by companies to manage and control daily warehouse operations, from the moment goods and materials enter a distribution or fulfilment centre until the moment they leave. Warehouse management systems include inbound logistics and outbound logistics tools for picking and packing processes, resource utilization, analytics, and others.

Global Warehouse Management System Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the warehouse management system market. Technological advancement is a discovery of knowledge that advances technology.

Global Warehouse Management System Market Segments

The global WMS market is segmented:

By Offering: Software, Services

By Deployment: On Premises, Cloud

By Function: Labor Management System, Analytics and Optimization, Billing and Yard Management, Systems Integration and Maintenance

By Application: Transportation and Logistics, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Food and Beverage, Others

By Geography: The global WMS market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Warehouse Management System Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides warehouse management system market outlook, warehouse management system market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global WMS market, warehouse management system market share, WMS market segments and geographies, WMS market players, WMS market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The WMS market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Warehouse Management System Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Manhattan Associates, Oracle Corp., Infor, PTC, SAP SE, PSI Logistics GmbH, IBM Corp., Tecsys, Blue Yonder, Honeywell International Inc, Technology Solutions (UK) Ltd, HighJump Software, Synergy Ltd, Made4net and JDA Software Group Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

