Global Industrial Nitrogen Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Industrial Nitrogen Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Industrial Nitrogen Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Industrial Nitrogen Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the industrial nitrogen market size is expected to grow from $16.7 billion in 2021 to $17.6 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The global industrial nitrogen market size is then expected to grow to $22.1 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.8%. The growth of the food and beverage industry is contributing to the industrial nitrogen market growth.

The industrial nitrogen global market consists of sales of industrial nitrogen by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to high-purity nitrogen obtained by different methods for usage in industries. Nitrogen gas is colourless, odourless, and chemically inert, used in industrial applications where chemical cross-reactivity between substrates is undesirable such as food processing, beverage and brewery industries, oil and gas recovery and others.

Global Industrial Nitrogen Market Trends

Increasing merger and acquisitions is a key trend gaining popularity in the industrial nitrogen market.

Global Industrial Nitrogen Market Segments

The global industrial nitrogen market is segmented:

By Form: Compressed Gas, Liquid Nitrogen

By Grade: High Purity, Low Purity

By Technology: Cryogenic Fractional Distillation, Pressure Swing Adsorption, Membrane Separation

By Transportation and Distribution: Bulk, Cylinder and Packed Gas, Tonnage/Pipeline

By End-Use Industry: Petrochemical, Oil and Gas, Metal Manufacturing and Fabrication, Food and Beverage, Electronics, Pharmaceutical and Healthcare, Chemical

By Geography: The global industrial nitrogen market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Industrial Nitrogen Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides industrial nitrogen global market overviews, industrial nitrogen industry analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global industrial nitrogen market, industrial nitrogen global market share, industrial nitrogen global market segmentation and geographies, industrial nitrogen global market players, industrial nitrogen market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The industrial nitrogen global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Industrial Nitrogen Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Praxair, Air Products And Chemicals, Air Liquide, Linde, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Cryotec, Bhuruka Gases Limited, Sudanese Liquid Air company, Canair Nitrogen Inc, Messer Group, Nexair LLC, Gulf Cryo, Southern Industrial Gas, Universal Industrial Gases, Inc., Yingde Gases Group Company, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases, Bombay Oxygen Corporation Ltd, Emirates Industrial Gases, Parker Hannifin Corp, Chengdu Taiyu Industrial Gases Co and Aspen Air Corp

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC