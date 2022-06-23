Passenger Electric Vehicles Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 20% Through 2026

Passenger Electric Vehicles Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Passenger Electric Vehicles Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the market size, major players and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Passenger Electric Vehicles Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the passenger EV market size s expected to grow from $77.96 billion in 2021 to $102.17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.1%. The global passenger electric vehicle market size is expected to grow to $213.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 20.3%. The rising concerns towards the environmental factors including global warming and climate change, are increasing the demand for electric vehicles and subsequently driving the passenger electric vehicles market.

Want To Learn More On The Passenger EV Market Growth? Request For A Sample Now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2524&type=smp

The global passenger electric vehicle market consists of sales of passenger electric vehicles. Passenger electric vehicles use electric motors in the vehicles rather than gasoline-powered drivetrains for running. Passenger electric vehicles are powered by electricity from charging stations or by self-charging devices like turbochargers. Some examples of the vehicles covered under this market include Kia Soul EV, BMW i3, Volkswagen e-Golf, Tesla Model 3, and Tesla Model S.

Global Passenger Electric Vehicles Market Trends

Companies in the passenger electric vehicles market are focusing on the development of technologies to increase the range of the vehicles.

Global Passenger Electric Vehicles Market Segments

The global passenger EV market is segmented:

By Type: Battery Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

By Vehicle Type: Sedan, Hatchback, SUV

By Charging Infrastructure: Normal Charging, High Power Charging

By Geography: The global passenger EV market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Read More On The Global Passenger EV Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/passenger-electric-vehicle-global-market-report

Passenger Electric Vehicles Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides passenger electric vehicles market overview, passenger electric vehicles market analysis and forecasts market size and passenger electric vehicles market growth, passenger electric vehicles market share, passenger electric vehicles market segments and geographies, passenger electric vehicles market players, passenger EV market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The passenger electric vehicles market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Passenger Electric Vehicles Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Tesla Motors Inc., BMW AG, Nissan Motor Corporation, Ford Motor Company and Toyota Motor Corporation, Tesla Motors, Inc., BMW AG, Nissan Motor Corporation, Ford Motor Company, Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen AG, General Motors Company, Daimler AG, and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And So Much More.

Looking For Something Else? Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Electric Bikes And Scooters Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-bikes-and-scooters-global-market-report

Electric Cars Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-cars-global-market-report

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-vehicle-charging-stations-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check Out Our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC